Quavo

Quavo is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter best known as a founding member of the Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos, who helped popularize the trap subgenre in the 2010s. His melodic flow and signature ad-libs, like the iconic "skrrt," define Migos’ sound on hits such as "Bad and Boujee," which helped bring trap music into mainstream hip-hop. Beyond the group, Quavo has built a solo career highlighted by collaborations with artists like Travis Scott and Cardi B, showcasing his versatility across styles. Fans return to Quavo’s music for his catchy hooks and dynamic delivery, which consistently spark viral moments on streaming platforms and social media. His influence extends beyond performance—his approach to melodic rap and trap production has shaped trends in hip-hop and pop, making him a key figure in the genre’s evolution during the 2010s and beyond.

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Quavo in a leather jacket and sunglasses holds a patterned Louis Vuitton bag at a fashion event.
Music

Quavo Accuser Moves to Collect Nearly $1.2 Million Judgment From Rapper

The valet who accused Quavo of assaulting him at a Las Vegas casino is now trying to enforce a nearly $1.2 million court judgment in Georgia.

Mark Elibert32 days ago
Album cover for "Culture III" by Migos, featuring Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff with jewelry and doves.
Pop Culture

Migos' 'Culture III' Vinyl: How to Buy

Migos' final studio album is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff35 days ago
Quavo and Pharrell
Music

Quavo Says His Album With Pharrell Has Been Turned In

Huncho announced the project last year when speaking to paparazzi in Paris.

Trey Alston51 days ago
Quavo and Offset in black leather jackets and sunglasses, wearing multiple chains. The setting appears to be a public event or gathering.
Music

Quavo and Offset Appear to Hint at New Migos Project: 'Ain’t No New Chapter, Just the Next One'

The group's last project as a trio, 'Culture III,' was released in 2021—just one year prior to Takeoff's untimely death.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
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Cardi B in a red outfit kneels on stage with flames in the background, singing into a microphone during a dynamic concert. Quavo posing in leather jacket.
Music

Cardi B Shouts Out 'My Brother Quavo' After His Attendance at Little Miss Drama Show in Florida

"Shout out to my brother Quavo,” Cardi told the crowd. “Rest in peace, Takeoff!”

Trace William Cowen93 days ago
Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show
Music

Quavo Reportedly Facing $3 Million Tax Debt

The rapper was hit with a lien for unpaid taxes for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Joshua Espinoza134 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Quavo
Music

Quavo and Pharrell Williams Debut New Song “Hit-A-Lik” at Louis Vuitton Show

The show took place at a venue where an LV-themed house was built.

Trey Alston177 days ago
Drake laughing in a leather jacket; Quavo in a red suit with Saweetie in a sparkling dress at an event.
Music

Drake Claims He Bought Saweetie's Bentley, Gifted It to Quavo

"He really didn't understand the joke," Drake recalled of Quavo's alleged reaction.

Trace William Cowen206 days ago
A person with braids and sunglasses speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and jewelry.
Music

Quavo Says He Originally Thought Migos’ “Versace” Was a Bad Song

Quavo revealed “Versace” sounded “crazy” and would never work.

Mark Elibert246 days ago
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Pusha T, Quavo, and Ken Carson
Music

Pusha T, Quavo, Ken Carson and More Make Album of the Year Picks at ComplexCon

We caught up with a bunch of artists at ComplexCon to ask about their favorites.

Trey Alston258 days ago
Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Performs "Hot," "Digits," and More During ComplexCon 2025 Set f/ Quavo and Ty Dolla Sign

Young Thug closed out the latest edition of ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Trey Alston263 days ago
Pharrell and Quavo
Music

Quavo Reveals He'll Be Releasing a New Album With Pharrell

He says they recorded the entire project at the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Trey Alston279 days ago
Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff from Migos wearing colorful outfits and jewelry at an event.
Music

Offset Says Takeoff Was the 'Glue' in Migos, Quavo Reunion Could Happen 'In a Couple Years'

Offset says Takeoff “held us together,” and talks about a possible future with Quavo.

Mark Elibert282 days ago
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LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Offset of Migos, Cardi B, Saweetie, and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Offset Denies Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Says Quavo Fallout Was Over ‘Something Deeper'

Offset and Quavo’s rift eventually played a part in Migos’ split.

Jaelani Turner-Williams282 days ago

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