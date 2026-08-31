Ty Dolla Sign Confirms Final 'Vultures' Album With Kanye West Is Still Coming

In the clip which can be seen below, Ty Dolla Sign was answering questions from viewers when he noticed one asking about the status of Vultures 3, the follow-up to his pair of albums with Ye in 2024. “Bro, I got you on the Vultures 3, you know we going to do that for sure,” he shared.

During a recent Twitch stream, Ty Dolla Sign indicated that the final installment in his planned trilogy of collaborative albums with the artist formerly known as Kanye West is still happening.

In February 2024, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign released Vultures 1 under the group name ¥$, and they followed it up in August 2024 with Vultures 2. Both albums were met with mixed to negative responses from critics, but debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, respectively.

The albums were originally announced as a trilogy, but Vultures 3 has yet to surface. Ty Dolla Sign previewed a song entitled “Don’t Kill the Party” in early 2025, but later that same year, Ye indicated that Vultures 3 was uncertain because his antisemitic comments put a strain on their friendship. “I don’t think Ty don’t talk to me no more, so I don’t know,” he said.

Despite that, Ty later indicated that he forgave Ye after he issued an apology to the Jewish community.