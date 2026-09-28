Sneakers

PJ Tucker Is Selling Pieces of His Legendary Sneaker Collection on StockX

The 27-item collection is available exclusively on StockX Listings

PJ Tucker Stockx Listings
PJ Tucker is selling pieces from his sneaker collection featuring on StockX Listings. Via StockX

NBA Champion PJ Tucker announced his retirement from the basketball earlier this year, but his legacy as the league’s sneaker champ lives on. Now, pieces of that legendary collection will be available to the public to purchase.

The sale coincides with the launch of Listed, a new video series from StockX that the marketplace says will be “unpacking the stories behind hand-picked pieces from culture's biggest collectors.” The premiere episode stars Tucker, who’s selling a 27-piece collection of player-exclusive samples, rare collabs, and vintage pieces, which includes an autographed Nike Zoom Kobe 1, University of Kentucky Air Jordan 14, and multiple pairs of original 1985 Air Jordan 1s.

“I've been collecting for decades and I can genuinely say every pair has a story,” says Tucker in a press release. “These are some of my favorite pieces—the rarest, craziest, hardest-to-find editions. Partnering with StockX and making them available on Listings means they'll end up with people who get it.”

The items are being sold exclusively through StockX's Listings platform, which debuted in June 2026, and allows users to buy and sell used sneakers. It also marks the introduction of Profile Pages on Listings, which offers buyers the chance to see all of seller’s items in one place.

The collection, as well as the premiere episode of Listed, both go live tomorrow, September 29, at 12pm ET. Check out a closer look at some of the items being sold in the gallery below.

Shop ComplexCon Tickets and New Sneakers on Complex

Related Stories

You can now buy and sell used sneakers on StockX
Sneakers

StockX Is Now Letting You Buy and Sell Used Sneakers

As part of the StockX Listings program.

Victor Deng97 days ago
StockX Mystery Boxes
Sneakers

StockX Just Dropped Mystery Boxes

Here's what to know about StockX's blind boxes.

Victor Deng82 days ago
PJ Tucker Returns For Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

PJ Tucker Returns For Sneaker Shopping With Complex

PJ Tucker goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City for the second time and talks about being a sneaker free agent, his thoughts on sneaker hype, and his top five everyday wear sneakers.

Complex2535 days ago

Trending

1
SportsLionel Messi Recreates Viral World Cup Stare Before Scoring Wild Free Kick
2
Pop Culture50 Cent Classic Hypes Up 'Tulsa King' Fans in Action-Packed Season 4 Trailer
3
MusicBTS’ V Named Nothing Headphone Global Brand Ambassador, Stars in Campaign
4
SportsSports Reporters Caught on Mic Debating Looks of Sacramento Kings Players: 'He's So Fine'
5
Pop CultureStreet Fighter Movie Enters the Ring With Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment at ComplexCon 2026
6
MusicPlayboi Carti and I.AM.GIA Collab Set to Debut at ComplexCon 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App