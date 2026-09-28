The sale coincides with the launch of Listed, a new video series from StockX that the marketplace says will be “unpacking the stories behind hand-picked pieces from culture's biggest collectors.” The premiere episode stars Tucker, who’s selling a 27-piece collection of player-exclusive samples, rare collabs, and vintage pieces, which includes an autographed Nike Zoom Kobe 1, University of Kentucky Air Jordan 14, and multiple pairs of original 1985 Air Jordan 1s.

NBA Champion PJ Tucker announced his retirement from the basketball earlier this year, but his legacy as the league’s sneaker champ lives on. Now, pieces of that legendary collection will be available to the public to purchase.

“I've been collecting for decades and I can genuinely say every pair has a story,” says Tucker in a press release. “These are some of my favorite pieces—the rarest, craziest, hardest-to-find editions. Partnering with StockX and making them available on Listings means they'll end up with people who get it.”

The items are being sold exclusively through StockX's Listings platform, which debuted in June 2026, and allows users to buy and sell used sneakers. It also marks the introduction of Profile Pages on Listings, which offers buyers the chance to see all of seller’s items in one place.

The collection, as well as the premiere episode of Listed, both go live tomorrow, September 29, at 12pm ET. Check out a closer look at some of the items being sold in the gallery below.