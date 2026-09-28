The 10 Most Unique Rapper Voices, According to Reddit

On the 1994 Gang Starr classic “Mostly Tha Voice,” the late, great Guru said:

It's mostly the voice that gets you up

And mostly the voice that makes you buck

A lot of rappers got flavor, and some got skills

But if your voice ain't dope, then you need to chill

A great rap voice isn’t necessarily the smoothest or the deepest. It’s the one you recognize before the first bar is over. Whether it’s DMX’s gravelly bark or Snoop Dogg’s laid-back drawl, the sound can be as much a calling card as the lyrics. It doesn’t have to sound pretty. It just has to sound like nobody else.

Last week, reddit user @lbrxhim posted a simple question in the /rap subreddit:

“Who is the rapper that u think that has the most unique voice?

Like that rapper has a voice so good and unique that almost no one sounds like him

For me its probably Jay Z and method man

So Let me know what yall think!”