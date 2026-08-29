John Mayer Says His First Single in Five Years Is Just 'Weeks Away'

Key Takeaways
- John Mayer says his first single in five years will arrive within "a number of weeks."
- Mayer mixed the track from Andy Cohen's bed using rented studio monitors, revealing the information while appearing on SiriusXM’s One on One With Andy Cohen.
- The seven-time Grammy winner says his post-Sob Rock material will sound "different" as he focuses on making songs that genuinely "delight" him.
John Mayer has revealed that he plans to drop a new single soon — like, really soon.
On Wednesday's (August 26) episode of SiriusXM’s One on One With Andy Cohen, the seven-time Grammy winner shared that he was in the process of mixing the new song in Cohen’s bedroom.
"Andy has given me his bedroom and he has taken a different bedroom. Now in order to mix this single and have it out in time I had to rent studio monitors that are now set up on stands in his bedroom, and I woke up this morning and I mixed the single from bed with these monitors in front of me."
Mayer, whose last album was 2021's Sob Rock, added that he's in "the last sliver of time" before the single is released "in a number of weeks."
"I'm old enough now that I've done the thing [that's been] done really well for me, and all that's left now is to find these moments and songs that really delight me to make them," he said, adding that his new material will be "different."
John Mayer's most recent solo single was 2021's "Wild Blue." However, earlier this year, he joined Lainey Wilson on "Phone, Keys, Wallet," the lead single from her upcoming untitled sixth album.