John Mayer Says His First Single in Five Years Is Just 'Weeks Away'

John Mayer has revealed that he plans to drop a new single soon — like, really soon.

On Wednesday's (August 26) episode of SiriusXM’s One on One With Andy Cohen, the seven-time Grammy winner shared that he was in the process of mixing the new song in Cohen’s bedroom.

"Andy has given me his bedroom and he has taken a different bedroom. Now in order to mix this single and have it out in time I had to rent studio monitors that are now set up on stands in his bedroom, and I woke up this morning and I mixed the single from bed with these monitors in front of me."