Music

Jhené Aiko Announces First Album in Six Years, 'Westside Whimsy’

The R&B singer's follow-up to 2020's 'Chilombo' lands Sept. 11 via Def Jam Recordings.

Jhené Aiko
Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Jhené Aiko is finally inking a date on the album she has been teasing fans with for months.

The singer confirmed the release on social media, writing simply that “Westside Whimsy" (the album) is out Friday (Sept. 11).

Cover art for the project depicts Aiko in close-up against a teal background, with crystal teardrops running down her cheeks.

The title has been floating around since January, when Aiko first flashed the artwork and name across her Instagram Stories. In April, Aiko dropped hints about the project at a California Wellness retreat, saying about its music, “All the music of the ‘90s has really influenced me, but especially West Coast car culture, surfing culture, beach, laid-back. When I think of California, it’s just such a magical place, and I love a good road trip, and I’ve been doing them for many years.”

Aiko has also teased the project as a smoothie when she teamed up with Erewhon Market on a limited-run smoothie in January.

Westside Whimsy is her first full studio album since Chilombo, which landed March 6, 2020, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart on its way to three Grammy nominations.

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