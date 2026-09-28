ATEEZ's Hongjoong Backs BTS on Snubbing Grammys Over its New Asian Pop Category

The Recording Academy later said it was reconsidering the category, with nominations due November 16 ahead of the February 7, 2027 ceremony.

BTS withheld its mostly English album ARIRANG after the Grammys introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance, arguing that music should not be categorized by region or language.

ATEEZ leader Hongjoong backed BTS’s decision to skip Grammy submissions, saying he agrees with the group’s stance that music “has no boundary.”

ATEEZ leader Hongjoong is siding with BTS following their decision to not submit their music for the Grammys. The leader of the popular K-pop boy band sat down with Variety’s Tiana DeNicola and was asked if ATEEZ would be submitting their music for the award show’s new Best Asian Pop category.

“I saw the many articles and I’d love to think about that too,” Hongjoong said near the 28-minute mark in the video linked above. “I’m not sure because no one can know about the real reason they tried to make that title. No one can recognize the real reason. But it seems like, for me, [and this is] very individual thinking: I think I agree [a little] with what BTS did.” The 27-year-old said that although winning a Grammy is “a dream” for himself and ATEEZ, he also believes that music “has no boundary.” In June, the Recording Academy announced the addition of several new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The Academy said the category would recognize “artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets.” Songs that make “meaningful use of one or more Asian languages” are eligible for the category.

BTS, whose comeback album ARIRANG is performed mostly in English, said in a joint statement they would withhold submitting from the Grammy Awards for consideration. “We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year,” read the joint statement, per a translation from Soompi. “We hope that music will be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language. We are grateful to ARMY and everyone who is always with us.” Last month, the Recording Academy said it was reconsidering the category. Nominations arrive November 16, ahead of the February 7, 2027 ceremony.

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