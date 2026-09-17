Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records Announce 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' f/ Travis Scott

Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games have officially unveiled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which will launch the same day as the wildly anticipated game on November 19. With the release of GTA VI just around the corner, Atlantic Records teamed up with the developer behind the storied game series for an album featuring 34 original songs that capture the sun-kissed, neon-baked vibe of Vice City and Leonida. To coincide with the announcement of the album, Rockstar has shared six singles from some of the major acts set to appear on the album and in the game. Travis Scott has a new song featured on the album entitled “RHYNO,” which is produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, one half of Daft Punk.

Yung Lean, meanwhile, got Future and Metro Boomin for the perfect night cruising track “That’s It,” while CA7RIEL and Paco Amorosso recruited Pink Pantheress, Fred Again, and Etienne de Crécy for “Sexy Magic.” Other contributing artists include Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards.

The soundtrack is available to pre-order starting Thursday (Sept. 17), with multiple CD and vinyl variants, including a liquid-filled vinyl and a splatter edition vinyl. Alongside the official store, physical editions will be available in exclusive variants at Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Urban Outfitters, and independent record stores.

The Grand Theft Auto series has a rich history when it comes to its music and is often praised for its expert curation. Grand Theft Auto V features radio stations hosted by Big Boy, Bootsy Collins, DJ Pooh, Kenny Loggins, Danny Brown and Skepta, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Gilles Peterson, Keith Morris, Twin Shadow, Flying Lotus, The Alchemist and Oh No, and Frank Ocean, to name a few.