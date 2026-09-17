Music

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records Announce 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' f/ Travis Scott

To coincide with the announcement, we've already gotten six singles from the album, which features 34 original songs from some huge artists.

Illustrated cover art for "Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album" featuring a man and woman leaning on a car at sunset with palm trees.
Rockstar Games via X, formerly Twitter

Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games have officially unveiled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which will launch the same day as the wildly anticipated game on November 19.

With the release of GTA VI just around the corner, Atlantic Records teamed up with the developer behind the storied game series for an album featuring 34 original songs that capture the sun-kissed, neon-baked vibe of Vice City and Leonida. To coincide with the announcement of the album, Rockstar has shared six singles from some of the major acts set to appear on the album and in the game.

Travis Scott has a new song featured on the album entitled “RHYNO,” which is produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, one half of Daft Punk.

Shop Travis Scott on Complex

Yung Lean, meanwhile, got Future and Metro Boomin for the perfect night cruising track “That’s It,” while CA7RIEL and Paco Amorosso recruited Pink Pantheress, Fred Again, and Etienne de Crécy for “Sexy Magic.” Other contributing artists include Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards.

The soundtrack is available to pre-order starting Thursday (Sept. 17), with multiple CD and vinyl variants, including a liquid-filled vinyl and a splatter edition vinyl. Alongside the official store, physical editions will be available in exclusive variants at Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Urban Outfitters, and independent record stores.

The Grand Theft Auto series has a rich history when it comes to its music and is often praised for its expert curation. Grand Theft Auto V features radio stations hosted by Big Boy, Bootsy Collins, DJ Pooh, Kenny Loggins, Danny Brown and Skepta, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Gilles Peterson, Keith Morris, Twin Shadow, Flying Lotus, The Alchemist and Oh No, and Frank Ocean, to name a few.

Related Stories

Travis Scott
Music

Travis Scott Teases His Involvement on 'GTA 6' Soundtrack

Future, Morgan Wallen, and others have also announced their involvement.

Trey Alston3 days ago
Stylized promotional art for "Grand Theft Auto VI" featuring vibrant characters and scenes, including a woman and a man with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Marketing Campaign Idea Criticized by Sheriff: 'Miami-Dade County Is Not Vice City'

As part of the discussed plans, which have not been formally approved, the Miami airport would undergo a Vice City-inspired rebranding.

Trace William Cowen14 days ago
A PlayStation 5 DualSense controller with a custom blue and purple design, featuring the Roman numeral VI on the touchpad.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Commemorated With Limited-Edition PlayStation 5 Controllers: Get a Closer Look

The unstoppable hype continues ahead of the Rockstar title's November launch.

Trace William Cowen15 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
4
StyleBest Marvel Streetwear Collaborations of All Time
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App