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These are some of our favorite new arrivals on Complex Shop this week.Shinnie Park
The duo is done after nearly three decades of wildly influential music. Fans are in shambles while also sharing their favorite Daft Punk memories.Trace William Cowen
As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.jazrm88
The man behind Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" video will be making at appearance at Sydney's Clipped Festival in JuneJessica Wang