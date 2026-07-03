Daft Punk

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As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.
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PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Thomas Bangalter attends the CO Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Promises 'Electronic Minimalism' On Latest Solo Offering

The album follows Bangalter's solo debut, 'Mythologies,' which was released in 2023.

Jade Gomez83 days ago
Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in New York City.
Music

Daft Punk Tribute Band Played Burning Man and People Were Confused

The Silicon Valley music festival hosted Daft Funk just four years after the original duo retired.

Jaelani Turner-Williams318 days ago
Two people in stylish outfits; one holds a soccer ball, the other wears a jacket with "daft CLUB" in red.
Style

PLEASURES Releases Daft Punk Collection: How to Buy

The global fashion brand and the iconic electronic duo are joining forces for this special capsule collection.

Complex Staff366 days ago
Drake smiling in a blue and black jacket; The Weeknd performing with a microphone, wearing a black and gold outfit.
Music

Drake Tells xQc to Turn Off The Weeknd’s Music: 'Play Some blink-182'

“I wanna hear that real sh*t,” Drake said during a stream that also saw him calling Steve Lacy a “fragile opp.”

Trace William Cowen599 days ago
Daft Punk Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary
Music

Daft Punk Share 'Random Access Memories’ 10th Anniversary Edition f/ Unreleased Songs, Early Glimpse at "Get Lucky"

The French electronic duo celebrated the anniversary by offering 35 minutes of extra material, including unreleased tracks, outtakes, and demos.

Joshua Espinoza1163 days ago
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Music

Stream ‘Diet Yeezus’ Mashup Project Reimagining Kanye West’s Classic 2013 Album

Toasty Digital, the gifted mashup artist behind 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' is back with another 'Ye experience—and also has plans for some 'Donda' reworkings.

Trace William Cowen1800 days ago
Daft Punk
Music

Daft Punk Announces Split After Nearly Three Decades of Music

The iconic French electronic duo announced their conclusion via an on-brand YouTube video titled "Epilogue," featuring both members self-imploding.

Trace William Cowen1971 days ago
bet that's two ashton kutchers wearing helmets
Music

Daft Punk Inspires Perfectly Named Tribute Project Taft Plunk

Taft Plunk is keeping the helmeted pop dream alive on the streets of Kiev.

Trace William Cowen2789 days ago
The Weeknd, Daft Punk lawsuit
Music

The Weeknd and Daft Punk Are Being Sued for $5 Million Over "Starboy"

In 2016, The Weeknd and Daft Punk joined forced on “Starboy,” the lead single off Abel Tesfaye’s album of the same name. Now one artist is now claiming the hit song was a ripoff of her own.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2859 days ago
Weeknd Daft Punk vid
Music

Watch The Weeknd's New Video for "I Feel It Coming"

The Weeknd and Daft Punk drop a new video for "I Feel It Coming."

Shawn Setaro3417 days ago
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This is a photo of Chance the Rapper.
Music

Watch All the Performances at the 2017 Grammys

Adele, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, and more are slated to hit the Grammy stage tonight. Hosted by James Corden, the awards show is expected to feature blockb

Eric Diep3442 days ago
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Music

The Weeknd Drops Two New Songs, "Party Monster" and "I Feel It Coming" f/ Daft Punk

We have two more singles from The Weeknd's upcoming album 'Starboy.'

Chris Mench3529 days ago
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Music

The Weeknd Talks Working With Daft Punk and Drawing Inspiration From Death of David Bowie

The Weeknd discussed working with Daft Punk on his new album 'Starboy' and finding inspiration from David Bowie's death.

Chris Mench3544 days ago
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Music

The Weeknd Drops Title Track to 'Starboy' Featuring Daft Punk

The Weeknd unleashes his new track "Starboy" featuring Daft Punk.

Chris Mench3586 days ago

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