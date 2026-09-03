'Grand Theft Auto VI' Commemorated With Limited-Edition PlayStation 5 Controllers: Get a Closer Look

The unfathomable stamina behind the hype for Grand Theft Auto VI continues today (Sept. 3) with the unveiling of limited-edition PlayStation 5 controllers.

Clearly aimed at those hoping for the fullest possible immersion come November, the two new DualSense wireless controllers, one in black and another in white, both keep the spirit of the fictional Vice City at the core of their design.

GTA VI branding is present on both, as are custom palm tree-inspired details molded directly into the controller. While the white edition calls to mind Vice City at the start of a new day, the black version, naturally, is meant to represent the limitless potential of its nightlife goings-on.

Pre-orders for both models, which retail for $84.99, will launch Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Get a closer look below.