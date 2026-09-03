Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Commemorated With Limited-Edition PlayStation 5 Controllers: Get a Closer Look

The unstoppable hype continues ahead of the Rockstar title's November launch.

A PlayStation 5 controller with a custom design featuring a purple and black color scheme and the Roman numeral "VI" on the touchpad.
Image via Sony

The unfathomable stamina behind the hype for Grand Theft Auto VI continues today (Sept. 3) with the unveiling of limited-edition PlayStation 5 controllers.

Clearly aimed at those hoping for the fullest possible immersion come November, the two new DualSense wireless controllers, one in black and another in white, both keep the spirit of the fictional Vice City at the core of their design.

GTA VI branding is present on both, as are custom palm tree-inspired details molded directly into the controller. While the white edition calls to mind Vice City at the start of a new day, the black version, naturally, is meant to represent the limitless potential of its nightlife goings-on.

Pre-orders for both models, which retail for $84.99, will launch Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Get a closer look below.

Rockstar Games has battled leaks and a general impatience among fans along the lengthy path to GTA VI’s release, now slated for Nov. 19 after delays. In August, Rockstar reps addressed a then-recent leak, calling it “heartbreaking” for the team while noting “this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time.”

The same statement saw Rockstar conceding that the game’s development has taken longer than expected, though confidence in being able to exceed fans’ expectations was also expressed.

The leak, and ensuing statement, was followed quickly by the premiere of a Netflix special that gave the world its most in-depth look yet at what GTA VI has to offer, and you better believe we broke down everything you need to know immediately after.

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