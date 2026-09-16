The Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked

The countdown ends in just a few months, and finally Doomsday will arrive. This December, the Marvel Cinematic Universe faces what is promised to be its deadliest, most diabolical challenge yet: a newcomer to the MCU, Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday.

The former big bad Thanos was a formidable foe, to say the least, wiping out half of existence with just a snap of his fingers, so how can Doom possibly be a bigger threat than that?! While we still don’t know what he has in store for our heroes, let’s look back at comic book history and see the atrocities Doom has committed, ranked by how evil and sinister they are.