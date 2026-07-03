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A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
Collage of vibrant illustrations for "Grand Theft Auto VI," featuring action scenes with cars, boats, helicopters, and characters.
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Cover Art, Preorder Details Revealed: What to Know

The most anticipated game of all-time is finally on the horizon.

Joe Price29 days ago
Rockstar Games Reportedly Making Workers Go Without Pay to Get 'GTA 6' Out on Time
Pop Culture

‘GTA 6’ Workers Say Deadlines Are Driving Long Hours Ahead of Release

Anonymous reviews from India to the U.S. describe long hours and crunch as Rockstar pushes toward ‘GTA 6’s’ November 2026 release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
GTA 6
Pop Culture

Rockstar May Let a Terminally Ill Fan Play 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Early

The game is supposed to come out this November, if there are no more delays.

Trey Alston180 days ago
A vibrant street scene with neon lights. A police car is surrounded by people in colorful outfits, with two officers nearby.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Inspires College History Course in Tennessee: What to Know

The 'GTA' universe is being used as "a framing device for a serious history class."

Trace William Cowen296 days ago
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A scene with a police car surrounded by women in colorful outfits, illuminated by neon lights. Two officers stand nearby in a vibrant city setting.
Pop Culture

Rockstar Games Eases Pain of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' 2026 Delay With New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' just over a year away, Rockstar is rolling out a new trailer.

Trace William Cowen437 days ago
Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer played on computer screens.
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Expected to Earn Over $3 Billion in First-Year Sales

The long-awaited sixth 'Grand Theft Auto' is expected to smash records when it arrives later this year.

Joe Price560 days ago
Pop Culture

'GTA VI’ Teen Hacker Sentenced to Hospital Prison Indefinitely

The 18-year-old hacked Rockstar Games while on bail for hacking Nvidia and a British internet service provider.

tara mahadevan938 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Max Payne' Voice Actor James McCaffrey Dead at 65

McCaffrey recently appeared as Alex Casey in the critically acclaimed 'Alan Wake II.'

Joe Price941 days ago
Pop Culture

'Florida Joker' Dyed Hair Purple Like 'GTA VI' Character, Wants Additional $1 Million From Rockstar Games

Lawrence Sullivan claims the video game studio used his likeness for the long-awaited 'Grand Theft Auto VI.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams947 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'GTA VI' Trailer Introduces Fans to Long-Awaited Continuation of 'Grand Theft Auto' (UPDATE)

10 years after 'Grand Theft Auto V' changed gaming forever, Rockstar is rewarding the patience of fans with a new trailer for the next installment.

Trace William Cowen955 days ago
a rockstar games event
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Fans Are in Celebration Mode After Rockstar's Announcement About New Game

An official title or release date is not yet known. However, a new trailer for the long-awaited game is expected next month.

Trace William Cowen982 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Might Be Coming to Netflix

The streamer is looking to expand its world beyond TV and movies.

Brad Callas1003 days ago
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