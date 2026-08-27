After suffering a number of “heartbreaking” leaks of gameplay from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games and Netflix present a special “extended look” at GTA VI, which is set to be released on November 19, 2026.
This special preview of the hotly anticipated game kicked off at 3PM ET on Netflix; how hotly anticipated? Netflix crashed when the clock struck three, likely due to fan demand. (Things were in working order within minutes.)
The footage, which was captured directly from the PlayStation 5, will be Rockstar’s biggest look at what could be the biggest game in the industry thus far. What did they let Netflix unveil? We’ve got you covered; here’s a look at everything we learned from Netflix’s extended look at GTA VI (which you can now watch on YouTube).
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“Boobie sent us”
We’re thrown immediately into the mix; Jason and Lucia are sent to meet a connect named Boobie “to collect.” They are sent through an apartment building, meeting a cat named Raymond and taking an elevator to a drug den—complete with workers in their underwear putting product together—when a call from Ernesto leads to a visit from the authorities. (Ray does ask a good question: why did Boobie send them to collect for him?)
Things get hairy, quick; Jason and Lucia, with Boobie’s bricks, have to make it out of the shootout as well, facing henchmen scrapping with the law that Jason and Lucia have to evade as well. (Love that slow-mo shotgun recoil shot.)
While catching an elevator out, Lucia and Jason mention none of the officers, saying he could be Mendez. As they are escaping through a window, we get…
TITLE CARD!
Meeting Brian
After deciding on attire in what appears to be Lucia’s place (complete with a stripper pole?), Jason grabs a beer, pulls up in front of the flat screen, and vibes out to some TV. Anyone thinking that GTA VI may be toned down may notice the commercials, which feature spots parodying pharmaceutical ads and big meat fast-food restaurants.
Jay and Lucia hop into their whip and head to meet Brian, a link they are running late to. [Ed Note: We get some dope spots of the city, from the two of them hitting licks with big guns to scrapping in backyards before hitting the corner store. Those little asides are dope to see, breaking up the different storyline scenes.)
Their meeting with Brian even triggers flashbacks of Jay and Lucia being arrested and interrogated before all hell breaks loose. (That seems to happen a lot during this extended look.) Gotta love the needle drops in here, too; shout out Depeche Mode’s “People Are People” getting some extended love.
It seems like there are a number of intense armed robbery sequences; one finds Lucia walking into a store while Jay is slamming someone’s head on the counter. Because so many of these shots pop up at different moments in the game, it’s hard to tell if anything is actually connected, but what we are being given is…exquisite. This being PlayStation 5 footage is something to take note of; this looks super upgraded compared to Grand Theft Auto V, with the cutscenes blending seamlessly with the moments where you are to take control of, say, Jay hanging out of a window, mowing down the cops that are hot on their trail. From the flashing lights of the police vehicles to the character details, everything feels worth the wait. And was that SIX STARS we see?!
Torching that vehicle is a dope touch; I wonder what it looks like when it explodes or burns out.
Whatever the case, Jay and Lucia passed the test.
Back in Bayside
After work, we get to see Jay and Lucia enjoy their leisure time. We’re talking weight lifting, scuba diving, riding scooters, shooting hoops, riding jet skiis, playing VR games, kayaking, hitting the strip club (and making it rain), driving race cars, um, throwing air conditioners on the highway, and, of course, robbing jewelry stores.
Gotta love how dope Lucia escaping the store with the loot and hopping on Jay’s bike looked. If you like racing in these games, there are plenty of opportunities to drive and ride; drag races, dirt bikes, and more are all here.
It also appears that you can switch between Lucia and Jay, like you can between Trevor, Michel, and Franklin in GTA V. Nice touch!
GTA VI nightlife
The city is so alive when the sun sets in GTA VI’s Florida. The lights from the subways, the lights that adorn the club entrances, the lights in the displays inside the venues; GTA VI is a feast for the eyes. Kudos to the updated character features as well; it’s dope to see an array of hairstyles and, um, faces on folks. Hard to tell how diverse the city in this game is, but you get to see a variety of looks throughout this extended, um, look.
As per usual in Grand Theft Auto games, the shit soon hits the fan. Crazy to see a whole heist break out at the party Jay and Lucia are working, and again, dope touch on moving between Jason and Lucia’s perspectives based on who was texting who in that one moment.
“The salad years”
High rises, fishing, bartending, a music studio, hotels, a group of folks cleaning guns, buying drugs, car meets, coked-up shootouts. There’s so much that flashes during the end of this extended look; if these truly are our “salad years,” one has to wonder what’s on the horizon.
We’re feeling like Kai right now after watching that.
For now, we’re without a doubt running back this extended look. What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments.