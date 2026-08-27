After deciding on attire in what appears to be Lucia’s place (complete with a stripper pole?), Jason grabs a beer, pulls up in front of the flat screen, and vibes out to some TV. Anyone thinking that GTA VI may be toned down may notice the commercials, which feature spots parodying pharmaceutical ads and big meat fast-food restaurants.

Jay and Lucia hop into their whip and head to meet Brian, a link they are running late to. [Ed Note: We get some dope spots of the city, from the two of them hitting licks with big guns to scrapping in backyards before hitting the corner store. Those little asides are dope to see, breaking up the different storyline scenes.)

Their meeting with Brian even triggers flashbacks of Jay and Lucia being arrested and interrogated before all hell breaks loose. (That seems to happen a lot during this extended look.) Gotta love the needle drops in here, too; shout out Depeche Mode’s “People Are People” getting some extended love.

It seems like there are a number of intense armed robbery sequences; one finds Lucia walking into a store while Jay is slamming someone’s head on the counter. Because so many of these shots pop up at different moments in the game, it’s hard to tell if anything is actually connected, but what we are being given is…exquisite. This being PlayStation 5 footage is something to take note of; this looks super upgraded compared to Grand Theft Auto V, with the cutscenes blending seamlessly with the moments where you are to take control of, say, Jay hanging out of a window, mowing down the cops that are hot on their trail. From the flashing lights of the police vehicles to the character details, everything feels worth the wait. And was that SIX STARS we see?!