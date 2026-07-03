Grand Theft Auto

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
'GTA 6' Rumored to be the Most Expensive Game Release to Date
Pop Culture

Will 'GTA 6' Be the Most Expensive Game Launch Ever?

Leaked edition prices, billion-dollar development estimates and a confirmed November 2026 launch date have fans asking how much 'GTA 6' will really cost on day one.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Collage of vibrant illustrations for "Grand Theft Auto VI," featuring action scenes with cars, boats, helicopters, and characters.
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Cover Art, Preorder Details Revealed: What to Know

The most anticipated game of all-time is finally on the horizon.

Joe Price29 days ago
'GTA VI' Still on Track for November 19 Release, But No Price Yet
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Still Set for November 2026 as Fans Brace for Sticker Shock

Take-Two says the long-delayed sequel is still locked in for 2026, but a mystery price has fans bracing for sticker shock.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
'GTA 6' Was Originally Supposed to Be Released This Spring
Pop Culture

New Comments Reveal How Far Behind Schedule ‘GTA 6’ Really Is

New comments from Take-Two’s CEO reveal just how early Rockstar hoped to launch GTA 6 — and why the game’s massive development timeline keeps stretching later.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Advertisement
Bank of America Exec Says 'GTA 6' Should Cost $80 to Set the Tone for the Rest of the Industry
Pop Culture

Bank of America Says ‘GTA 6’ Should Raise Prices for the Entire Gaming Industry

A Wall Street analyst wants Rockstar’s biggest game ever to reset what “fair” pricing means for GTA 6, Mario Kart, and every $70 blockbuster that follows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Rockstar Games Reportedly Making Workers Go Without Pay to Get 'GTA 6' Out on Time
Pop Culture

‘GTA 6’ Workers Say Deadlines Are Driving Long Hours Ahead of Release

Anonymous reviews from India to the U.S. describe long hours and crunch as Rockstar pushes toward ‘GTA 6’s’ November 2026 release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
'GTA 6' Creator Says AI Woes are Overblown
Pop Culture

Take-Two CEO Calls AI-Made Games at ‘GTA 6’ Scale ‘Laughable’

As ‘GTA 6’ nears launch, Strauss Zelnick explains why AI can’t build a game at that scale — and where it’s already being used.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
'GTA VI' Price Revealed—And Fans Are Not Happy
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Price, Release Date, and Ad Plans: What We Know

Will GTA 6 really cost $70–$80, stay ad-light, and actually hit its 2026 release date? Here’s what Take-Two is quietly signaling.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
Advertisement
A smartphone screen displays the "Grand Theft Auto VI" logo in vibrant colors.
Pop Culture

Grand Theft Auto VI: Everything to Know About the Highly-Anticipated Game

The long-awaited sandbox shooter is out on Nov. 19.

Trey Alston143 days ago
Latest GTA 6 Predictions Suggest August 2026 Trailer Release
Pop Culture

Latest GTA 6 Predictions Point to August 2026 for Next Trailer Drop

Aside from the trailer speculation, the good news is that there are no further delays to the release date.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
GTA VI
Pop Culture

UK Man Gets Upset After Murdering Partner Because He'll Miss GTA VI Release

The 35-year-old man received a life sentence.

Trey Alston159 days ago
GTA 6
Pop Culture

Rockstar May Let a Terminally Ill Fan Play 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Early

The game is supposed to come out this November, if there are no more delays.

Trey Alston180 days ago
'GTA 6' Facing Yet Another Delay from Rockstar Games
Pop Culture

‘GTA 6’ Release Timeline Remains Uncertain After New Reporting

A Bloomberg reporter said ‘GTA 6’ is not yet 'content complete,' later clarifying his remarks were misread and a delay isn’t 'inevitable.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo189 days ago
Advertisement
Grand Theft Auto 6
Pop Culture

Grand Theft Auto 6 Update: GTA Release Date Pushed Back — Again

When is the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6? It keeps getting moved back.

Jessica Mcbride248 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App