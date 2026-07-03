Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in the late 2010s as a leading voice in Latin urban music. He blends reggaeton with R&B, pop, and electronic sounds, crafting a melodic style that stands out in Latin trap and reggaeton. His breakthrough hit "Todo de Ti" showcases his ability to merge infectious rhythms with smooth vocals, while collaborations with artists like J Balvin and Rosalía highlight his versatility and influence. Fans return to Rauw Alejandro for his dynamic performances and genre-crossing creativity, which have helped redefine Latin music’s mainstream appeal. His distinct use of futuristic visuals and choreography in music videos creates immersive experiences that deepen audience connection. This cultural positioning within the Latin urban scene fuels his role as a trendsetter, inspiring new sounds and styles across the genre.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A single lit candle in the dark, with a bright flame and melted wax.
Music

Dancer Mykee Leones Espino, Who Performed With Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, Found Dead at 28

The dancer, also known as "Mykee Moves," was eulogized by Rauw Alejandro in an Instagram post.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho21 days ago
Rauw Alejandro-Backed Run Fast Racing Now Offers Fractional Horse Ownership
Sports

Rauw Alejandro’s Run Fast Racing Lets Fans Buy into Belmont Stakes Dreams

From Belmont Stakes contender Vitruvian Man to app-based ownership, see how Run Fast Racing is using tech and celebrity power to open up the sport.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
(L-R) Rauw Alejandro and Young Miko.
Music

Young Miko Recruits Rauw Alejandro for 'Do Not Disturb' Deluxe, 'Late Checkout'

The pair's collab, "Aquel Diciembre," also arrived with a music video.

tara mahadevan48 days ago
Split image. Left: Rauw Alejandro wearing a black suit with tattoos visible. Right: Arcángel holding a microphone on stage.
Music

Rauw Alejandro Seemingly Responds After Arcángel Says Spain Doesn’t Owe Apology for Colonial Past

During a recent concert in Madrid, Arcángel said Spain's colonization of the Americas benefitted indigenous people.

Alex Ocho63 days ago
Advertisement
A man on an album cover smoking, with a vinyl record partially visible. The background is plain.
Music

Rauw Alejandro "Cosa Nuestra" Vinyl: How to Buy

The Puerto Rican artist's 2024 album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff184 days ago
Kendrick Lamar leans against a car wearing a cap, jacket, and jeans. The image is in black and white.
Music

2026 Grammy Nominees: How to Shop on Complex

Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, GloRilla, and more are up for Grammys in 2026.

Trace William Cowen251 days ago
Rauw Alejandro wearing sunglasses and a stylish tan suit with a patterned shirt and scarf, standing in front of a stone pillar.
Music

Rauw Alejandro Says He Cried Over Canceled Tour For 'Months,' Fired 'Disorganized' Management

The Puerto Rican star was forced to cancel the entire Latin American leg of his Saturno World Tour in 2023 due to logistical issues.

Alex Ocho262 days ago
Rauw Alejandro with tattoos and sunglasses performs on stage with arms outstretched, accompanied by a keyboard player in the background.
Music

Rauw Alejandro Says He’s Aiming for 2028 Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Our Culture Is Global’

The Puerto Rican star is celebrating Bad Bunny's latest milestone while sharing his own ambitions to perform on the "world's biggest stage."

Alex Ocho289 days ago
Rauw Alejandro in a black suit holds a microphone on stage with a fiery background.
Music

Rauw Alejandro Describes Mid-Performance Anxiety Attack as a ‘Whole Shutdown to the Body’

The Puerto Rican superstar suffered an anxiety attack while on the road for his 'Cosa Nuestra' World Tour.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
Advertisement
Fat Joe poses for photo with Ivi Shano and Dara Mirjahangiry.
Music

Cardi B, Fat Joe, Karl-Anthony Towns, and More Honored With Hispanic Heritage Month Menu at Sei Less

The special restaurant menu is now available until Oct. 15.

Jose Martinez302 days ago
A man in a tuxedo sits at a luxurious desk with a cigar, whiskey, and ornate decor, exuding a sophisticated and contemplative demeanor.
Music

Rauw Alejandro’s Complex LA Pop-Up: What You Need to Know

The pop-up coincides with Rauw Alejandro's three nights at Intuit Dome.

Complex Staff454 days ago
Two photos featuring Cristiano Ronaldo with a Rauw wearing sunglasses and a tie. They are posing together in a casual setting.
Music

Rauw Alejandro Links With Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia to Celebrate Soccer Star’s Birthday

The revered footballer turned 40 years old this week, with Rauw Alejandro on hand to help him ring in the moment.

Trace William Cowen524 days ago
From left to right: Rauw Alejandro in a sleeveless plaid shirt, Young Miko in a cropped, torn-sleeve top, and Maluma in a beige outfit performing on stage
Music

Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather

The Latin music festival returned to the Windy City on Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Ocho778 days ago
Two people dancing in a draped room, one in a long coat and sunglasses, the other in a blazer
Music

Sky Rompiendo and Rauw Alejandro Team Up For "Espectacular"

The Latin Grammy-winning producer has another potential hit on his hands.

Joe Price818 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Something I'm Happy to Share'

In an interview with 'GQ,' Schafer said that she and Rosalía dated briefly but remain friends.

Jaelani Turner-Williams835 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App