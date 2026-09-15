Travis Scott Teases His Involvement on 'GTA 6' Soundtrack

The rapper shared an image on Instagram that looks like the signature art style for the Grand Theft Auto series’ loading screens. It’s of a woman’s feet in purple heels, with enough detail in them to make a certain movie director giddy with excitement.

Travis Scott has announced to the world that players can hear his music in Grand Theft Auto VI when it comes out in November.

"Phase 1 / NOW ITS TIME / MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND ALOT OF DANCING LETS RIDE / J… O. H….. / to be continued / See yall soon," he wrote as a caption to the post.

The J.O.H. that Scott is seemingly referring to appears to be the Jack of Hearts strip club that appeared in GTA 6’s Extended Look trailer on Netflix. Could he have more of a role in the game than just his music appearing in it?

Scott is not the only artist dropping breadcrumbs about his involvement in the game. Morgan Wallen posted his own GTA-styled shot of a pool, while Future and Metro Boomin also made similar posts.

The prevailing theory is that each of them lands a dedicated in-game radio station, a fixture of the series going back years.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives Nov. 19, after previously carrying a May release date.