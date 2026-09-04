Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Marketing Campaign Idea Criticized by Sheriff: 'Miami-Dade County Is Not Vice City'

As part of the discussed plans, which have not been formally approved, the Miami airport would undergo a Vice City-inspired rebranding.

Stylized "Grand Theft Auto VI" cover art featuring vibrant characters, a woman with a drink, a man in sunglasses, and an alligator.
Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI will more or less take over the world when it mercifully launches this November, but don’t expect Miami-Dade County officials to be partaking in the jubilation.

In fact, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Republican, has gone as far as to issue a statement condemning talks of a potential marketing push in the region that would feature a Vice City-inspired rebranding of Miami International Airport.

Grand Theft Auto is a video game franchise built around criminal activity,” Cordero-Stutz said Thursday (Sept. 3). “Its fictional world includes murder, robbery, drug trafficking, carjacking, violence against law enforcement, and other conduct that the men and women of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office work every single day to prevent.”

Cordero-Stutz continued: “At a time when law enforcement is working every day to reduce violent crime, prevent robberies and car thefts, combat drug trafficking, and build stronger relationships between our deputies and the communities we serve, I believe we need to seriously consider the message we send when our own government promotes a fictional identity centered around many of those same crimes.”

These remarks were released in tandem with a statement from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, who said he “cannot believe that we are even considering temporarily rebranding important county assets” to commemorate the Rockstar Games blockbuster’s release.

“Miami-Dade County is not Vice City,” reads the closing line of a press release from Miami-Dade County.

Complex has reached out to Rockstar Games for comment. This story may be updated.

In August, The Miamian reported that a rep for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had confirmed that “some conversations with Rockstar” had taken place about the possibility of GTA VI activations in the area, though nothing had been formally approved at the time.

With or without a Vice City-ified Miami International Airport, GTA VI will almost undoubtedly go down as the biggest video game in history when it launches on Nov. 19. Ahead of the release, Netflix recently debuted an extended first-look, which we promptly dissected here.

Related Stories

A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA 6' Turns Your Criminal Profile Into An Honor System

A list of 69 new features the game will contain has now ben published.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Collage of vibrant scenes from "Grand Theft Auto VI," featuring characters, a helicopter, speedboat, motorcycle, and luxury cars.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Gameplay Leaks Are 'Heartbreaking,' Rockstar Says

"We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has," Rockstar Games said in a statement addressing recent leaks.

Trace William Cowen14 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App