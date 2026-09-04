'GTA VI' Marketing Campaign Idea Criticized by Sheriff: 'Miami-Dade County Is Not Vice City'

Grand Theft Auto VI will more or less take over the world when it mercifully launches this November, but don’t expect Miami-Dade County officials to be partaking in the jubilation.

In fact, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Republican, has gone as far as to issue a statement condemning talks of a potential marketing push in the region that would feature a Vice City-inspired rebranding of Miami International Airport.

“Grand Theft Auto is a video game franchise built around criminal activity,” Cordero-Stutz said Thursday (Sept. 3). “Its fictional world includes murder, robbery, drug trafficking, carjacking, violence against law enforcement, and other conduct that the men and women of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office work every single day to prevent.”

Cordero-Stutz continued: “At a time when law enforcement is working every day to reduce violent crime, prevent robberies and car thefts, combat drug trafficking, and build stronger relationships between our deputies and the communities we serve, I believe we need to seriously consider the message we send when our own government promotes a fictional identity centered around many of those same crimes.”