The Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked

The Air Jordan 9 will forever be remembered as the Air Jordan sneaker that was released during Michael Jordan’s first retirement from the NBA in 1993.

The sneaker is part of Tinker Hatfield’s legendary resume of Air Jordan designs, but isn’t linked to MJ’s time with the Chicago Bulls. Instead, he went on to pursue a career in baseball, wearing cleated versions of the Jordan 9 during his short stint with the Birmingham Barons. It’s also notable for being the model being worn by MJ on his statue at Chicago’s United Center.

The original Air Jordan 9 lineup only included a small but mighty quartet of colorways, and there are a number of retro pairs that certainly deserve their flowers. We considered several benchmarks, ranging from how the colorway looks, to the history behind the styles, as well as how well they were received by the public.

Ahead of this week’s release of the 2026 “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9, we ranked the best Air Jordan 9s of all time.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026