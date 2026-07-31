Pinkpantheress

PinkPantheress, born in 2001 in Bath, England, is a British singer, songwriter, and producer who rose to fame with her 2021 breakout single "Just for Me," which went viral on TikTok. Her debut mixtape, *To Hell with It*, released in October 2021 via Parlophone Records, features tracks like "Pain" and "Break It Off," showcasing her signature fusion of UK garage, jungle, and bedroom pop. She often incorporates samples from early-2000s electronic music, such as the use of "Flowers" by Sweet Female Attitude in "Just for Me," creating concise songs that typically run under two minutes. PinkPantheress’s impact on the UK underground scene is marked by her collaborations with producers like Mura Masa and her remix of "Passion" by DJ Kayper. Her intimate lyricism and chopped sample techniques have fueled a dedicated fanbase and a vibrant remix culture on platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud. Complex has chronicled her rise as a defining voice in the resurgence of UK garage and drum and bass influences within contemporary pop music.