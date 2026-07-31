Pinkpantheress

PinkPantheress, born in 2001 in Bath, England, is a British singer, songwriter, and producer who rose to fame with her 2021 breakout single "Just for Me," which went viral on TikTok. Her debut mixtape, *To Hell with It*, released in October 2021 via Parlophone Records, features tracks like "Pain" and "Break It Off," showcasing her signature fusion of UK garage, jungle, and bedroom pop. She often incorporates samples from early-2000s electronic music, such as the use of "Flowers" by Sweet Female Attitude in "Just for Me," creating concise songs that typically run under two minutes. PinkPantheress’s impact on the UK underground scene is marked by her collaborations with producers like Mura Masa and her remix of "Passion" by DJ Kayper. Her intimate lyricism and chopped sample techniques have fueled a dedicated fanbase and a vibrant remix culture on platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud. Complex has chronicled her rise as a defining voice in the resurgence of UK garage and drum and bass influences within contemporary pop music.

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A large Grammy Award statue with a reflective surface, in front of a sign reading "Welcome to the Grammy" and "MusiCares Fire Relief."
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PinkPantheress on stage with a large screen showing a black-and-white image of a cheering crowd Zohran Mamdani.
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Zohran Mamdani Featured Onscreen During PinkPantheress NYC Concert, Urges Fans to Vote: ‘Our Time’

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PinkPantheress
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PinkPantheress Says She Stands With the 'Shy Girls': 'They Need to Be Represented'

She explained that when she meets her fans, she feels "very, very similar to them."

tara mahadevan285 days ago
PinkPantheress performs on Woodsies stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover.
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PinkPantheress Announces Star-Packed ‘Fancy That’ Remix Featuring Ravyn Lenae, JT, and More

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PinkPantheress is Partnering with Pinterest So Fans Can Shop in Her Closet
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PinkPantheress Is Partnering With Pinterest So Fans Can Shop in Her Closet

'I love mixing vintage pieces with new pieces to figure out my own style,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo314 days ago
PinkPantheress performs onstage during a concert at O2 Academy Brixton on September 18, 2025 in London, United Kingdom.
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PinkPantheress Reveals She Used to 'Follow Then Unfollow' Artists to Get Noticed on SoundCloud

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Alex Gonzalez315 days ago
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PinkPantheress at the Variety 2025 Power of Young Hollywood Party,
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PinkPantheress Urges Fellow Artists to Speak Up for Palestine: 'We Have a Responsibility'

The UK singer-songwriter emphasized the importance of using one's platform during the Together for Palestine fundraiser event.

Joshua Espinoza321 days ago
Coachella 2026 All-Star Lineup Features Everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to PinkPantheress
Music

Coachella 2026 All-Star Lineup Features Everyone From Sabrina Carpenter to PinkPantheress

Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Young Thug are also in the lineup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo323 days ago
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PinkPantheress Almost Cancelled 'Tiny Desk Concert' Because She Couldn't Use Autotune

“I’ve never sung with no tuning before, so this is really scary."

Trey Alston334 days ago
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Pop Culture

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The British pop hitmaker previously said that she didn't expect the song to be so popular.

Alex Gonzalez370 days ago
PinkPantheress performs on stage with a microphone, wearing a black top and red plaid pants, with a vibrant background and stage lights.
Music

PinkPantheress Says People Are ‘Less Willing to Listen to Electronic Music Made by a Black Woman'

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Alex Ocho372 days ago
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PinkPantheress visits SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2025 in New York City.
Music

PinkPantheress and Jack Harlow Compete for Studio Time in Viral 'Illegal' Video

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