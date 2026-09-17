Nike Alphafly 4: Everything You Need to Know

Nike just unveiled the newest sneaker in the premier road racing lineup with the debut of the Alphafly 4, shown here. Available today in limited quantities on Nike’s website is the fourth generation of its top-of-the-line Alphafly marathon racing sneaker.

The Nike Alphafly was developed back in 2017 as part of the brand’s Breaking2 project for Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge’s attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier. It took Kipchoge two tries to achieve the historic sub-two-hour marathon, with his first attempt clocking a blazing two hours and 25 seconds in Italy while wearing the Zoom VaporFly Elite in May that year. His second attempt at the feat took place two years later in October 2019 in Austria, where he achieved the goal by running 26.2 miles in one hour, 59 minutes, and 40 seconds while wearing an Alphafly prototype. The Nike Alphafly didn’t hit retail until 2020, and much like Kipchoge’s pair for Breaking2, the sneaker featured a knitted upper with a carbon fiber plate tucked within the ZoomX midsole, and exposed Zoom Air pods at the forefoot. In 2026, the Alphafly 4’s design has remained mostly unchanged, with each version improving upon the previous to provide a better experience for runners when tackling a race like the 26.2-mile marathon distance. Ahead of its debut today, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike Alphafly 4.

What new innovation does the Nike Alphafly 4 compared to previous versions?

Nike says it updated every major design element featured on past Alphaflys to help create the Alphafly 4. This starts with a new Atomknit upper that provides breathability and comfort, zoned midfoot cables, and a molded sock liner. The midsole has a new ZoomX LT foam that’s 17 percent lighter and provides eight percent more energy return than previous models. What remains unchanged is the carbon fiber Flyplate in the midsole and dual Zoom Air units at the forefoot.

Who is the Nike Alphafly 4 designed for?

According to Nike, the Alphafly 4 is created for both everyday runners and elite athletes who are looking to chase their personal bests at the marathon distance. Nike confirmed that it collected insights from athletes of all levels to test the sneaker.

How much does the Nike Alphafly 4 weigh?

Nike has confirmed that the Alphafly 4 weighs 208 grams and 168 grams in a men’s size 10 and a women’s size 8, respectively. The Alphafly 3 in a men’s size 10 weighed approximately 218 grams, and 174 grams in a women’s size 8.

When is the Nike Alphafly 4 releasing?

The Nike Alphafly 4 is releasing on Sept. 17 at Nike.com in limited quantities. A wider launch will take place on Oct. 29 at Nike.com and at select stockists.

Where will the Nike Alphafly 4 be available?

The initial Sept. 17 drop of the Nike Alphafly 4 will be available exclusively at Nike.com, while the sneaker will be sold on Nike.com and select retailers on Oct. 29.

How much does the Nike Alphafly 4 cost?

The Nike Alphafly 4 retails for $275.