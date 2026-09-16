Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Cardi B is shutting down speculation that she is once again involved with Offset.
On Wednesday (Sept. 16), a user on X shared that an account believed to belong to Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda, who was romantically linked to Offset in January 2025, reposted a series of tweets about women who have children with a man, but who are broken up, still hooking up with that man, sometimes behind a new partner’s back. The X user took that to mean that Melanie was implying that Cardi and Offset fit that description. (The original account later clarified that she was “not talking bout anyone” in particular with her reposts.)
Cardi took strong exception to the implication.
“Never in your life never in THIS life,” Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet. “mf’ers could go through that man text, phone, whatever… NEVER would you catch me doing that. I don’t flirt, I don’t give no inch of possibility. Shit put a private investigator on me and I put that on my kids life in the name of Jesus!!!”
After six years of marriage, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. They share three children with Offset, including 8-year-old Kulture, 5-year-old Wave, and 2-year-old Blossom. Cardi also shares a 10-month-old son, whom she nicknames “Baby Brim,” with Stefon Diggs, whom they welcomed in November 2025.
Although Cardi and Offset appear to be in a better place despite the non-stop drama playing out in the headlines since their separation, it remains unclear if the former couple’s divorce proceedings have concluded.
Offset and Jayda rang in 2025 together in Dubai and, according to TMZ, were spotted shopping together at a Chanel store on New Year’s Day, reportedly purchasing $100,000 worth of merchandise.
For her part, Cardi was spotted with 27-year-old Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye in July at Paris Fashion Week, and later having dinner together in Venice, Italy.
“He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind,” Cardi told Vogue Arabia’s Manuel Arnaut in a recent interview.
When Arnaut asked if fans will see “more” of Okoye, Cardi merely answered, “I hope so.”