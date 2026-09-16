Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Cardi B is shutting down speculation that she is once again involved with Offset. On Wednesday (Sept. 16), a user on X shared that an account believed to belong to Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda, who was romantically linked to Offset in January 2025, reposted a series of tweets about women who have children with a man, but who are broken up, still hooking up with that man, sometimes behind a new partner’s back. The X user took that to mean that Melanie was implying that Cardi and Offset fit that description. (The original account later clarified that she was “not talking bout anyone” in particular with her reposts.)

Cardi took strong exception to the implication. “Never in your life never in THIS life,” Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet. “mf’ers could go through that man text, phone, whatever… NEVER would you catch me doing that. I don’t flirt, I don’t give no inch of possibility. Shit put a private investigator on me and I put that on my kids life in the name of Jesus!!!”

When Arnaut asked if fans will see “more” of Okoye, Cardi merely answered, “I hope so.”

Shop for Cardi B music and more at Complex.