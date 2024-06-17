Cardi B Brings Out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow During Performance

The guest appearance during Cardi's set comes a month after Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow courted controversy when they supported Donald Trump at one of his rallies in the Bronx. "President Trump [is going to] shout the wins for all of us," said Sheff G when he joined Trump onstage. "Make America great again," added Sleepy.

During the bizarre interaction, Trump also suggested that he wanted to get his teeth done the same way the rappers had. "That's right. I like those teeth. I wanna find out where you did—I gotta get my teeth like that," Trump lied. "I want that to happen to me." Despite the criticism, both Amber Rose and Fivio Foreign voiced their support in Instagram comments.