Cardi B Brings Out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow During Performance

During her recent performance at Coney Island, Cardi B treated fans to a pair of special guests.
At one point during her set, which included performances of "Tomorrow 2" and "Wanna Be (Remix)," Cardi invited Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to the stage as guest performances. Cardi was clearly feeling the event, organized by George Karavias' Dream Hospitality Group, because she joined the fans in the crowd for a portion of the performance.
The guest appearance during Cardi's set comes a month after Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow courted controversy when they supported Donald Trump at one of his rallies in the Bronx. "President Trump [is going to] shout the wins for all of us," said Sheff G when he joined Trump onstage. "Make America great again," added Sleepy.
During the bizarre interaction, Trump also suggested that he wanted to get his teeth done the same way the rappers had. "That's right. I like those teeth. I wanna find out where you did—I gotta get my teeth like that," Trump lied. "I want that to happen to me." Despite the criticism, both Amber Rose and Fivio Foreign voiced their support in Instagram comments.
Cardi B, however, feels very differently about the upcoming election. Last month, she explained that she doesn't want to vote for Trump or Joe Biden, both of whom she considers to be "evil."
"I don't ever want to feel something happened in the next two years, and feel like, 'Damn, my vote contribute[d] to that,'" she said. "I don't want my vote to contribute whatever happened in the next two or four years when it comes to Trump, I cannot support him because I feel like he wants to do a dictatorship."