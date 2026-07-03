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Two days before Sheff G turned himself in to serve a five-year sentence, we spoke with him and his partner Sleepy Hallow about their drill history, the infamous Trump rally, and more.Jordan Rose
We talked to Sheff G about his upcoming summer project, his thoughts on diss tracks, favorite memory with Pop Smoke, and his latest single, “Everything is Lit.”Jordan Rose
Complex's best music of the week includes songs from Joey Badass, Latto, Steve Lacy, Sheff G, DJ Premier, Coir Leray, 2KBaby, Maxo Kream, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow speaks about being an innovator in New York's sample drill scene, gives an update on Sheff G, and talks about his new music.Jordan Rose