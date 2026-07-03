Sheff G

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Sheff G.
Music

Sheff G Claims He's Enduring 'Inhumane' Prison Conditions, Asks Fans for Help

The rapper claims Marcy Correctional Facility in Brooklyn removed him from general population and placed him in a filthy medical dorm.

Alex Ocho238 days ago
A man in a pink shirt with diamond grills and a chain, smiling and making a hand gesture, with two others in the background.
Music

Sheff G Turns Himself In to Begin 5-Year Prison Sentence

Sheff G begins a five-year prison term after pleading guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

Mark Elibert288 days ago
Sheff G in a black jacket and sunglasses is surrounded by a crowd. He holds a red plaque. People around him are taking photos.
Music

Sheff G Speaks Out About Love and Growth, Drops New Song Ahead of Sentencing

Later this month, Sheff G will release his new project 'Weight on Me.'

Trace William Cowen344 days ago
Sheff G in a blue jacket and green beanie, wearing large chains, smiles and gestures with a gloved hand at a stadium.
Music

Sheff G Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder, Will Be Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Authorities allege the Brooklyn rapper funded shootings and celebrated a rival's murder with a steakhouse dinner.

Alex Ocho477 days ago
Unknown group of individuals posing with hand gestures, some wearing chains and caps, colorful floral backdrop
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow During Performance

The appearance comes just weeks after Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow voiced support for Donald Trump.

Joe Price760 days ago
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Donald Trump stands next to rappers Fresha and Symphony at a podium during an outdoor event. Fresha and Symphony are speaking into microphones
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Promise They'll Be at Summer Jam as 'Disgusted' Peter Rosenberg Wants Them Pulled for Trump Support

"Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is," a disappointed Sheff told Rosenberg and his team on Instagram.

Brad Callas776 days ago
Two individuals pose together indoors. The person on the left wears a yellow hoodie with a white skull design, and the person on the right wears a white hoodie with "BROOKLYN" written on it
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Voice Support for Trump Onstage at Bronx Campaign Rally

How confident are we that he could tell you who was who?

Jose Martinez784 days ago
Person in a yellow hoodie adjusting their earring, intense gaze towards the camera
Music

Sheff G Released After 14 Months Behind Bars: 'They Thought I Was Done'

The Brooklyn drill rapper is already teasing new music.

Joe Price816 days ago
Music

Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow Allegedly Used ‘Distinct Form of Pig Latin’ on Calls to Avoid Being Caught by Cops

The rappers are among 32 alleged gang members who have been accused of using pig Latin in phone conversations to evade detection.

Joe Price1154 days ago
This is a photo of Sheff G
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Alleged Gang Members Arrested, Implicated in 12 Shootings

Sheff G is accused of offering cash and jewelry in exchange for committing acts of violence on rival gangs, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office alleged.

Brad Callas1157 days ago
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Sheff G 'From The Can'
Music

Sheff G Shares New Album 'From The Can' f/ Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and More

Despite being sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a weapon last year, Sheff G returns with his latest full-length offering, 'From The Can.'

Brad Callas1463 days ago
sheff g new single cover art
Music

Sheff G Drops New Song "Break From It"

Despite being sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a weapon last year, Sheff G has managed to continue releasing inspired music.

Jordan Rose1576 days ago
Sheff video screenshot for new single
Music

Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, and Jay Bezzy Share New Single and Video "Overseas"

Winners Circle Entertainment artists Jay Bezzy, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow join forces to deliver their new collaborative single and video "Overseas."

Brad Callas1687 days ago
Sheff G is seen posing for the camera.
Music

Sheff G Was Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon

The "Drum Dummy" artist was reported back in January to have been arrested during a traffic stop, at which point a .45 caliber Glock was found.

Trace William Cowen1698 days ago

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