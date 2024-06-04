Flo Milli got a masterclass in being unapologetic on her "Never Lose Me (Remix)" collaboration with Cardi B and SZA.
The latter two, who were also featured on the extended version of Summer Walker's "No Love," were referenced during a recent interview that Milli had with People. The Alabama native discussed the success of "Never Lose Me," also giving Cardi and SZA props for their self-expression.
Flo, 24, revealed that she and Cardi, 31, had a "tiny conversation," in which the "Like What" artist taught her to "not really care about every little thing people say."
"Cardi is very much herself and she expresses that and that's what we love her for," Milli continued.
As for 34-year-old SZA, who Milli said has a "rawness," the SOS singer-songwriter has "been supportive" since Milli began rapping and was officially signed in 2019 to '94 Sounds via RCA.
"SZA has always been there in that corner really just rooting for me and that, to me, was inspiring because she didn't have to do that," Milli said. "And it just shows me you can always be supportive to the girls that come after you and paving the way for them."
The solo version of "Never Lose Me" saw big streaming numbers and TikTok plays following its release last November, also becoming Milli's first single on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 15.