Flo, 24, revealed that she and Cardi, 31, had a "tiny conversation," in which the "Like What" artist taught her to "not really care about every little thing people say."

"Cardi is very much herself and she expresses that and that's what we love her for," Milli continued.

As for 34-year-old SZA, who Milli said has a "rawness," the SOS singer-songwriter has "been supportive" since Milli began rapping and was officially signed in 2019 to '94 Sounds via RCA.