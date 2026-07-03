Fivio Foreign

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Split image of Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.
Music

Fivio Foreign Defends Alicia Keys Not Bringing Him Out for Knicks Parade Performance

Fivio shuts down criticism of Keys in a post on X after she does not bring him out for her City Hall performance.

Jose Martinez30 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Fivio Foreign Says He ‘Better Be’ Performing at Knicks Championship Parade

The New York drill rapper and producer wants to perform at the upcoming Knicks championship parade.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
Fivio Foreign
Music

Fivio Foreign Says He Feels ‘A Big Way’ About Autism But Isn't ‘Ready to Speak’

He suggested he's not ready to get that personal with fans yet.

Trey Alston105 days ago
Latto, 21 Savage and Fivio Foreign
Music

Latto Says She Never Had Sex With Fivio Foreign as His 21 Savage Feud Heats Up

The rapper clarified her old remarks after being pulled into Fivio Foreign’s beef with 21 Savage.

Mark Elibert176 days ago
21 Savage with braided hair, wearing a black and gray Supreme jacket, standing outdoors with a blurred red background.
Music

21 Savage Says 'Rappers Who Beat Up Women Think They Tough Now' Amid Fivio Foreign Beef

Savage didn’t name anyone, but the post follows recent back-and-forth after Fivio criticized his “fuck the streets” comments.

Mark Elibert176 days ago
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Two men at separate events: Fivio Foreign in a patterned shirt and hat, and 21 Savage in a gray hoodie. Both have tattoos and jewelry.
Music

Fivio Foreign Criticizes 21 Savage's 'F*ck the Streets' Movement: 'Eat a D*ck'

21 Savage recently told Fivio to "stick a fork in it" after he doubted his street credibility following his "f*ck the streets" comments.

Joe Price177 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Fivio Foreign Says Sobriety Made Him Realize How Much Time He Wasted 'Being Smacked'

The rapper and producer previously said he's experienced "psychological withdrawal" from no longer doing drugs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
Movie theater chain worn by Fivio Foreign
Music

Fivio Foreign Shows Off Movie Theater Chain That Actually Plays Videos

The mini movie theater includes working speakers and adjustable seat headrests.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
Fivio Foreign wearing a black cap and jacket with a raised arm, speaking or performing on stage.
Music

Fivio Foreign Says He’s Entering Rehab: ‘I Wanna Stop Making a Lot of Dumb Decisions’

The Brooklyn rapper shared his intentions in a new video shared to his Instagram.

Alex Ocho200 days ago
Two individuals, one performing with a microphone, wearing sunglasses and a patterned jacket; the other showing tattoos, wearing a durag.
Music

Fivio Foreign Challenges PlaqueboyMax to Boxing Match, Suggests Adin Ross Set It Up

Fivio Foreign and PlaqueboyMax continue to be at odds.

Mark Elibert333 days ago
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A man wearing a black durag, grey jacket, and large chain necklace stands in front of a backdrop with the words "Hip Hop."
Music

Fivio Foreign Says Streamers Are Popular Because of the ‘Platform,’ Not the ‘Individual'

Fivio Foreign and PlaqueBoyMax clashed earlier this year.

Mark Elibert334 days ago
Fivio Foreign and Nas
Music

Fivio Foreign Says He ‘Can't Say a Nas Bar’ Despite Them Having a Song Together

Fivio appeared on Nas' 2020 Grammy-winning album, 'King's Disease.'

tara mahadevan335 days ago
Fivio Foreign
Music

Fivio Foreign Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Terroristic Threat Charge

He's been in jail since January and is hoping for probation.

Trey Alston417 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

Fivio Foreign Has Been in Jail Since January for Allegedly Pointing a Gun at a Woman

The rapper allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who asked for help jumpstarting her car.

Jade Gomez485 days ago
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Drake, Fivio Foreign, and PlaqueBoyMax in a split image.
Music

Drake Shares Video Dancing to Fivio Foreign's "PlaqueBoyMax"

It appears Drizzy has sided with Fivio Foreign in his beef with streamer Plaqueboymax.

Joe Price536 days ago
Fivio Foreign wearing a black beanie and hoodie, smiling brightly, with a gold chain visible around their neck.
Music

Fivio Foreign Explains Post in Which He Appears to Misspell 'Demonic' as 'Demonique'

A viral post claimed the rapper misspelled the word "demonic."

Jose Martinez548 days ago
Plaqueboymax and Fivio Foreign side by side; one wears a black shirt and cap, smiling with tattoos. The other wears a patterned shirt and brown cap, with necklaces.
Music

Plaqueboymax Disses Fivio Foreign on His Own Snippet

Earlier this month, Fivio and Lil Tjay left Max's stream when he said they couldn't smoke in his Airbnb.

tara mahadevan549 days ago

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