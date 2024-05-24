Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow took time out of their day to publicly support someone who does not give a damn about them.

That is unless there's a photo op involved, as was the case Thursday when Donald Trump briefly brought them onstage during his campaign rally in the Bronx. After calling for the New York rappers, Trump complimented the grill of either Sheff G or Sleepy Hallow because, let's be real, he does not know who is who.

"I like that," Trump told Sheff in the clip. "I wanna get that done."

Sheff G, 25, took the mic and mentioned that people will "whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures" before claiming "President Trump" is going to "shout the wins for all of us."

Sleepy, 24, followed that up by saying, "Make America great again."

"That's right. I like those teeth. I wanna find out where you did—I gotta get my teeth like that," Trump lied. "I want that to happen to me."