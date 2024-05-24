Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow took time out of their day to publicly support someone who does not give a damn about them.
That is unless there's a photo op involved, as was the case Thursday when Donald Trump briefly brought them onstage during his campaign rally in the Bronx. After calling for the New York rappers, Trump complimented the grill of either Sheff G or Sleepy Hallow because, let's be real, he does not know who is who.
"I like that," Trump told Sheff in the clip. "I wanna get that done."
Sheff G, 25, took the mic and mentioned that people will "whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures" before claiming "President Trump" is going to "shout the wins for all of us."
Sleepy, 24, followed that up by saying, "Make America great again."
"That's right. I like those teeth. I wanna find out where you did—I gotta get my teeth like that," Trump lied. "I want that to happen to me."
Sheff G posted the footage on Instagram, where he got support from Fivio Foreign and Trump's newest supporter, Amber Rose:
Trump's attempt to appeal to Latino and Black residents in New York City should fall on deaf ears since those familiar with his game are not buying whatever he's selling.
In 1989, Trump took out a full-page ad demanding that the state "bring back the death penalty" while the news involving the Black and Latino men who would later be known as the Exonerated Five was making the rounds. Even after it was proven that they were wrongly accused, Trump refused to apologize for his actions.
"You have people on both sides of that," Trump said in 2019, according to the New York Times. "They admitted their guilt."
The men said they were coerced into a confession of guilt. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver investigated the harsh and manipulative practices that can go into police interrogations in 2022:
In 1973, the Justice Department sued Donald Trump, his father Fred, and Trump Management for racial discrimination. They were accused of violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968 by telling potential Black applicants that there were no vacancies in their housing complex when there actually were openings.
Trump employees were also instructed to add codes to an application that would signify if the person was Black.
If you think Trump has changed since then, we have a bridge, better yet, a tower in midtown Manhattan to sell you.