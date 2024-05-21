Amber Rose Defends Donald Trump Endorsement After Previously Calling Him a ‘Sexual Predator'

Amber Rose is a Trump supporter and she doesn't care who knows it.

Just hours after Rose endorsed Donald Trump on social media, her old anti-Trump tweets surfaced, prompting her to defend her decision to support the former president.

Posted in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the first post shows a streetcorner trashcan, which Rose jokingly dubbed "Trump" at the time. "Trump thinks he's slick showing up to the Women's March in La," she wrote.