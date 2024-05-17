Cardi B Expands on Refusal to Vote for Biden or Trump, Says Both Candidates Are 'Evil'

During a recent live chat on X, formerly Twitter, Cardi B explained why she doesn't want to vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump this election.

"I don't ever want to feel something happened in the next two years, and feel like, 'Damn, my vote contribute[d] to that,'" she said during the session. "I don't want my vote to contribute whatever happened in the next two or four years when it comes to Trump, I cannot support him because I feel like he wants to do a dictatorship."

She described the four years under Trump as "a crazy race war," and said that he wants to "take the rights from women" if he gets elected again this year.

"When it comes to Biden, I can't support you because you're funding a war," she continued. "You're funding a war where millions are getting killed. And you know who's getting killed? This is not a war that is soldiers fighting soldiers. Because if it's soldiers fighting soldiers, alright, that's a war, that's a battle. But there's children and parents getting killed. I am a parent. I would hate to be a child and to see my father or mother get killed due to a bomb. I can't support that. I just can't. My heart can't. I can't support that."

She said that people have told her that she needs to "pick the lesser evil" when it's time to vote this year, but she considers both of them "evil."

"I'm all for protecting America and for the better of America, but this war is not doing nothing for America and it hurts me," she said. "Children are dying... I hate that, that disgusts me no matter what religion, no matter what language we speak. We all have one thing in common. We love our children, we love our parents, we love our family."

She said that she can't support any actively funding the violence happening overseas, because she knows how she would feel if she lost loved ones. "Everybody feels the same pain, nobody's immune to pain and nobody's immune to love," she said. "I didn't want to get into details and I'm saying how I feel. If I'm wrong for that because this is how I feel, I'd rather be wrong. ... But I'm not going to feel guilty three years fro now, two years from now, when one of these old hags is our president and some fuck shit happen. I don't wanna feel guilty that I'm part of the pick."

She maintained, that despite her stance, she is not encouraging people not to vote. "I'm not encouraging anybody to not vote. You do what you want to do, but I'm telling you what I'm doing and that's it," she said. "But the more you know, and the more passionate you become, the more you see that our leaders are evil."

Earlier this week, the White House told Congress it will send over one billion in weapons to Israel.