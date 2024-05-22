50 Cent wasn’t joking about that documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Sources familiar with the matter told TMZ that a multi-part docuseries about Diddy’s various sexual assault allegations has found a home with Netflix.

Multiple networks and streaming platforms apparently had an all-out bidding war over the doc, produced by 50's prolific G-Unit Film and Television Studios.

No official details, such as a title or premiere date, have been announced. However, sources also told TMZ that the Diddy docuseries will arrive at Netflix sooner than later.

50 confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out 🤷🏽‍♂️I’m gonna need more episodes."

He also joked that TMZ used "this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL 😏 it’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best!"