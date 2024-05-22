50 Cent wasn’t joking about that documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Sources familiar with the matter told TMZ that a multi-part docuseries about Diddy’s various sexual assault allegations has found a home with Netflix.
Multiple networks and streaming platforms apparently had an all-out bidding war over the doc, produced by 50's prolific G-Unit Film and Television Studios.
No official details, such as a title or premiere date, have been announced. However, sources also told TMZ that the Diddy docuseries will arrive at Netflix sooner than later.
50 confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out 🤷🏽♂️I’m gonna need more episodes."
He also joked that TMZ used "this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL 😏 it’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best!"
Fif has been teasing a so-called “Surviving Diddy” doc since last November, taking inspiration from the bombshell Surviving R. Kelly series that aired in 2019. At the time, 50 also said that proceeds “will go to victims of sexual assault and rape” in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Last Friday, disturbing 2016 footage emerged showing Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office stated that while the hotel surveillance video is "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch," there won't be any charges because "the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."
50 Cent posted the statement on Instagram and wrote, "This is why they put that tape out. They know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t un see what we saw."
Earlier today, TMZ reported that model Crystal McKinney is suing Diddy for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003, when she was 22.