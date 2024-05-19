50 Cent on Why Diddy Assault Video Was Released: 'This Is Why They Put That Tape Out'

50 Cent is once again weighing in on the recently released video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel back in March 2016.

On Friday, the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to share a sarcastic response about the graphic footage, which shows Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Fif's comments come as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all," Fif wrote.

Hours after CNN shared the video, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office released a statement saying that it was "aware of the video that has been circulating online," and found it to be "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

"If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement read.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs," they continued. "But we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

On Saturday, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts on the statement from law enforcement.