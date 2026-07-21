DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 Collection: Everything You Need to Know

Here's what to know about the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collab.

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16
The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 releases in August. Via Nike

After initial teasers from the collaborators in June, Jordan Brand and Free The Youth have shared official details on their upcoming sneaker project featuring the Air Jordan 16.

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 is the second Air Jordan collab between the two entities, with their first being a friends-and-family exclusive Air Jordan 1 High limited to only 175 pairs. In addition to revealing the sneakers, the duo also shared previously unseen campaign images today, which are inspired by Ghanaian architecture and designs while paying homage to Free The Youth’s African heritage. The collaborators say that each of the backdrops pictured here was either hand-drawn, hand-painted, or hand-sculpted with clay.

Ahead of the release, here’s everything you need to know about the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collection.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

What is Free The Youth?

Free The Youth is a collective of young creatives founded by Jonathan Coffie, Kelly Foli, Winfred Mensah, and Richard Kweku Ormano in the early 2010s. The group started on social media as a way to highlight African artwork, but has since transformed into a fashion label and a creative agency.

When is the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 releasing?

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collab is releasing on Aug. 1 exclusively at Freetheyouthxjordan.net and then on a wider scale on Aug. 15.

Where is the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 dropping?

Free The Youth’s Air Jordan 16 will be available at Freetheyouthxjordan.net, Nike SNKRS, and at select Jordan Brand stockists.

How much will the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 cost?

While unconfirmed, the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 is currently rumored to retail for $255.

Related Stories

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16
Sneakers

First Look at the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 Collab

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 is expected to drop soon.

Victor Deng40 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Space Jam,' Air Jordan 13 'Flint,' Air Jordan 4 'Bred'
Sneakers

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

'Flint Air Jordan 13? 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4? Here are all the rumored and confirmed 2026 release dates.

Victor Deng7 days ago
Complex introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
Sneakers

Complex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz

Test your knowledge with Complex Sneakers' free daily sneaker quiz.

Victor Deng13 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App