After initial teasers from the collaborators in June, Jordan Brand and Free The Youth have shared official details on their upcoming sneaker project featuring the Air Jordan 16. The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 is the second Air Jordan collab between the two entities, with their first being a friends-and-family exclusive Air Jordan 1 High limited to only 175 pairs. In addition to revealing the sneakers, the duo also shared previously unseen campaign images today, which are inspired by Ghanaian architecture and designs while paying homage to Free The Youth’s African heritage. The collaborators say that each of the backdrops pictured here was either hand-drawn, hand-painted, or hand-sculpted with clay. Ahead of the release, here’s everything you need to know about the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collection. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

What is Free The Youth?

Free The Youth is a collective of young creatives founded by Jonathan Coffie, Kelly Foli, Winfred Mensah, and Richard Kweku Ormano in the early 2010s. The group started on social media as a way to highlight African artwork, but has since transformed into a fashion label and a creative agency.

When is the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 releasing?

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collab is releasing on Aug. 1 exclusively at Freetheyouthxjordan.net and then on a wider scale on Aug. 15.

Where is the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 dropping?

Free The Youth’s Air Jordan 16 will be available at Freetheyouthxjordan.net, Nike SNKRS, and at select Jordan Brand stockists.

How much will the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 cost?

While unconfirmed, the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 is currently rumored to retail for $255.