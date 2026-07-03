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Cassie, Diddy Civil Case: Escort Disputes Claim of Making 'Threats of Violence' on Social Media
The plaintiff in the case argues he “never threatened physical harm or violence” against Cassie in a video shared to TikTok in June.
Cassie Requests Protective Order From Judge After Male Escort Posts Insult-Laden Tik-Tok
Clayton Howard recently slammed Cassie in a TikTok after she attempted to get his case toss
Male Escort Who Sued Cassie Claims She Launched a Campaign to 'Discredit' and 'Harass' Him
Clayton Howard's response came as Cassie has attempted to get his lawsuit dismissed.
Cassie Reveals She Quietly Left the U.S. After Receiving $30 Million Settlement From Diddy
New court documents confirm the 39-year-old has moved overseas and doesn't intend to return.
Kesha Gets Emotional Discussing Friendship With Cassie: ‘I’m So Happy for Her’
The singer reflected on Cassie supporting her during a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance.
Diddy Appeals Hearing: Lawyers Argue for Freedom, Judge Calls It an 'Exceptionally Difficult Case’
Many of the arguments centered around a flight the mogul and Cassie took from France to New York back in 2012.
Shyne Says He Sympathizes With Diddy's Accusers: 'I Know Him and I Know What He’s Capable Of'
"It's reminiscent of what I went through," the Bad Boy alum told Complex.
Dave Chappelle Recalls Awkward Conversation With Diddy In Stand-Up Special
The comedian reflected on his time at Diddy’s house.
Cassie Hires a Lawyer as Escort's Lawsuit Moves Forward
The escort, Clayton Howard, has accused the singer of aborting his child and giving him an STD.
Diddy Doc: Sex Worker Claims Mogul, Cassie Flew Him Out on Biggie Death Anniversary 'Every March'
"I don't know if that was his release for that day or whatever," the former sex worker says in a new Netflix doc.
Diddy Jurors Talk Split Verdict in Netflix Docuseries: 'Domestic Violence Wasn't One of the Charges'
'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' exec-produced by 50 Cent, is out now.
Cassie Accused of Dodging Lawsuit From Freak Off Escort Suing Her and Diddy for Sex Trafficking
Clayton Howard says Cassie is hiding out in order to "prevent this action from proceeding."
Male Escort 'The Punisher' Reportedly Agrees With Diddy Sentencing
Sharay Hayes participated in 'freak-off' encounters with Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie.
Cassie’s Lawyer Says She'll 'Continue Healing' After Diddy Sentencing
They also added that the singer's "bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."
Diddy Asks Judge for ‘Mercy’ in 4-Page Apology Letter: ‘I Am Deeply Sorry’
The incarcerated mogul is set to be sentenced by Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday.
Cassie's Parents Write to Judge That Diddy 'Brutalized' Their Daughter
Regina and Roderick Ventura seek for the judge to deliver a sentence that reflects the "severity and depravity of the abuse."
Diddy Sentencing: Cassie Asks Judge to Consider the 'Many Lives That Sean Combs Has Upended'
“[Diddy] will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is,” Cassie wrote.
Diddy Sentencing: Prosecutors Argue for Over 11 Years Behind Bars, Citing 'Damage He Has Inflicted'
Prosecutors argue this sentence “is consistent with similarly situated defendants” convicted of Mann Act violations.