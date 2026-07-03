Cassie

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Sean "Diddy" Combs in a stylish black and white outfit, and Cassie in a black gown, pose at a formal event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Cassie, Diddy Civil Case: Escort Disputes Claim of Making 'Threats of Violence' on Social Media

The plaintiff in the case argues he “never threatened physical harm or violence” against Cassie in a video shared to TikTok in June.

Trace William Cowen10 days ago
Cassie Ventura
Music

Cassie Requests Protective Order From Judge After Male Escort Posts Insult-Laden Tik-Tok

Clayton Howard recently slammed Cassie in a TikTok after she attempted to get his case toss

tara mahadevan35 days ago
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Music

Male Escort Who Sued Cassie Claims She Launched a Campaign to 'Discredit' and 'Harass' Him

Clayton Howard's response came as Cassie has attempted to get his lawsuit dismissed.

tara mahadevan39 days ago
Cassie Ventura in a brown corset dress stands in front of a pink backdrop.
Music

Cassie Reveals She Quietly Left the U.S. After Receiving $30 Million Settlement From Diddy

New court documents confirm the 39-year-old has moved overseas and doesn't intend to return.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Kesha in a white feathered outfit, Cassie in a sleek black dress with slicked-back hair.
Music

Kesha Gets Emotional Discussing Friendship With Cassie: ‘I’m So Happy for Her’

The singer reflected on Cassie supporting her during a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends Pirelli Calendar 2018 Launch Gala at The Manhattan Center on November 10, 2017 in New York City.
Music

Diddy Appeals Hearing: Lawyers Argue for Freedom, Judge Calls It an 'Exceptionally Difficult Case’

Many of the arguments centered around a flight the mogul and Cassie took from France to New York back in 2012.

Shawn Setaro99 days ago
Shyne in a suit with a microphone, Diddy in sunglasses and a white jacket. Bad Boy Entertainment logo in the background.
Music

Shyne Says He Sympathizes With Diddy's Accusers: 'I Know Him and I Know What He’s Capable Of'

"It's reminiscent of what I went through," the Bad Boy alum told Complex.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a sleeveless jacket, smiling, and Sean "Diddy" Combs in a denim jacket, posing at an event.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Recalls Awkward Conversation With Diddy In Stand-Up Special

The comedian reflected on his time at Diddy’s house.

Mark Elibert209 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Cassie, wearing Romeo Hunte, out and about on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Cassie Hires a Lawyer as Escort's Lawsuit Moves Forward

The escort, Clayton Howard, has accused the singer of aborting his child and giving him an STD.

Jaelani Turner-Williams216 days ago
The image shows The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean "Diddy" Combs in matching light suits, standing in a yellow-toned setting.
Music

Diddy Doc: Sex Worker Claims Mogul, Cassie Flew Him Out on Biggie Death Anniversary 'Every March'

"I don't know if that was his release for that day or whatever," the former sex worker says in a new Netflix doc.

Trace William Cowen227 days ago
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Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, looking serious.
Music

Diddy Jurors Talk Split Verdict in Netflix Docuseries: 'Domestic Violence Wasn't One of the Charges'

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' exec-produced by 50 Cent, is out now.

Trace William Cowen228 days ago
Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
Music

Cassie Accused of Dodging Lawsuit From Freak Off Escort Suing Her and Diddy for Sex Trafficking

Clayton Howard says Cassie is hiding out in order to "prevent this action from proceeding."

Shawn Setaro248 days ago
(L-R) Sharay 'The Punisher' Hayes and Diddy.
Music

Male Escort 'The Punisher' Reportedly Agrees With Diddy Sentencing

Sharay Hayes participated in 'freak-off' encounters with Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams287 days ago
(L-R) Cassie and Diddy.
Music

Cassie’s Lawyer Says She'll 'Continue Healing' After Diddy Sentencing

They also added that the singer's "bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."

Mark Elibert287 days ago
Diddy
Music

Diddy Asks Judge for ‘Mercy’ in 4-Page Apology Letter: ‘I Am Deeply Sorry’

The incarcerated mogul is set to be sentenced by Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday.

tara mahadevan288 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Cassie, wearing Romeo Hunte, out and about on December 15, 2022 in New York City. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Honoree Diddy accepts the Global Icon Award onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Music

Cassie's Parents Write to Judge That Diddy 'Brutalized' Their Daughter

Regina and Roderick Ventura seek for the judge to deliver a sentence that reflects the "severity and depravity of the abuse."

Jaelani Turner-Williams290 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a white suit with sunglasses and Cassie in a black outfit with layered necklaces at an event.
Music

Diddy Sentencing: Cassie Asks Judge to Consider the 'Many Lives That Sean Combs Has Upended'

“[Diddy] will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is,” Cassie wrote.

Trace William Cowen291 days ago
A man in a black leather jacket and sunglasses stands by a window overlooking a large outdoor event with a stage and crowd.
Music

Diddy Sentencing: Prosecutors Argue for Over 11 Years Behind Bars, Citing 'Damage He Has Inflicted'

Prosecutors argue this sentence “is consistent with similarly situated defendants” convicted of Mann Act violations.

Trace William Cowen291 days ago

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