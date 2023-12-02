50 Cent Reportedly Developing Documentary About Diddy Following His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Fifty and Sean "Diddy" Combs were once friendly in the early 2000s, but began feuding later in the decade, around the time when Diddy sought $2 million to let Mase out of his Bad Boy deal to move to G-Unit.

Before landing the upcoming documentary, Fifty got approval from his Instagram followers, pitching a docuseries titled Surviving P. Diddy or Diddy, Do It Or Not, similar to Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly about the disgraced R&B singer-songwriter.

While the "In Da Club" rapper is currently on tour with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, he's been trolling Diddy online for months, most recently going after "Brother Love" for his multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations. It kicked off when Diddy's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura dropped a bombshell lawsuit that came with a trigger warning and accused Diddy of sexual assault, rape, and sex trafficking. Although the lawsuit was later settled, Diddy was named in two more lawsuits, with alleged incidents that took place in the 1990s.

Fifty's no stranger to massive television deals, as he's executive produced the Power franchise, Hip-Hop Homicides, BMF and will work on the upcoming Lady Danger animated series, led by Nicki Minaj.