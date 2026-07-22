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Pooh Shiesty's Last-Ditch Effort to Get Out on Bond Fails

The case's current judge didn't agree to reconsider the previous judge's decision.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pooh Shiesty’s final effort to get out of jail as he awaits trial on charges of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane has failed.

On Tuesday (July 21), Judge David C. Godbey issued a decision denying a request the rapper made last month for a reversal of the decision to keep him behind bars until trial.

In June, Pooh Shiesty’s attorneys asked for the case’s current judge to review and reconsider the previous judge’s decision, made back in April, to deny the rapper’s request to be released on bond to home confinement.

In their request, Shiesty’s team had proposed several strict conditions to ensure that the rapper returns to court. He agreed to submit to regular drug testing, have major travel restrictions, and wear a GPS monitor for 24-hour surveillance—and was willing to avoid all contact with the cases’ co-defendants or alleged victims.

Pooh Shiesty’s attorney Kent Schaffer told Complex, “We are disappointed that the judge rejected our proposal, but we are not totally surprised. Now we will move on to the next phase, preparing for trial.”

Though Shiesty has yet to be released from detention, his co-defendant, rapper Big30, walked out of jail on June 4 after a judge rejected the government's flight risk and community danger arguments that previously kept him incarcerated.

Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., also secured a bond and was released in May after a federal judge denied the government's request to revoke his release. Pooh Shiesty’s alleged “right-hand man,” Kedarius Waters, is also out on bond.

The underlying case centers on an incident at a Dallas recording studio on Jan. 10, when prosecutors allege Shiesty arranged a meeting with Gucci Mane under the pretense of a contract negotiation.

When he wasn’t released from his contract, Shiesty allegedly produced a "Draco" AK-style pistol and forced Guccci to sign the release paperwork at gunpoint. Shiesty, with eight others including his father and Big30 in tow, also allegedly took Gucci’s wedding ring, watch, earrings, and cash.

Trial in the case is set to begin on Feb. 22, 2027.

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