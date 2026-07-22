Pooh Shiesty's Last-Ditch Effort to Get Out on Bond Fails

Pooh Shiesty’s final effort to get out of jail as he awaits trial on charges of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane has failed.

On Tuesday (July 21), Judge David C. Godbey issued a decision denying a request the rapper made last month for a reversal of the decision to keep him behind bars until trial.

In June, Pooh Shiesty’s attorneys asked for the case’s current judge to review and reconsider the previous judge’s decision, made back in April, to deny the rapper’s request to be released on bond to home confinement.

In their request, Shiesty’s team had proposed several strict conditions to ensure that the rapper returns to court. He agreed to submit to regular drug testing, have major travel restrictions, and wear a GPS monitor for 24-hour surveillance—and was willing to avoid all contact with the cases’ co-defendants or alleged victims.

Pooh Shiesty’s attorney Kent Schaffer told Complex, “We are disappointed that the judge rejected our proposal, but we are not totally surprised. Now we will move on to the next phase, preparing for trial.”