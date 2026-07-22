For the second year, Kai Cenat’s Streamer University aimed to put the future of streaming on full display while bringing in some of the game’s heaviest hitters to provide insight and education to help them advance in their careers. And just like in 2025, the streamers learned a lot…and caused all kinds of chaos while doing it. From Kai, Fanum and the entire AMP crew showing up to the best streamers in the game like Cinna, YonnaJay, and DDG returning as alumni to both educate the 2026 class while engaging in all kinds of shenanigans.
It was a success on both fronts.
What’s been dope about the 2026 edition of Streamer University is that, because the clip game has increased, viewers were treated to a cavalcade of clip from across the streaming spectrum. A lot of it was messy, including the situation with PlaqueBoyMax, which clouded an otherwise exciting Streamer University. For those of you who “don’t watch streams” or are just wondering what the best of the excess of clips was, these are the best moments from Streamer University 2026.
Everything Pudgie did
If you weren’t up on Pudgie, you probably haven’t been paying attention to Funny Marco; he was recently seen in Marco’s interview with Marlon Wayans. Everything Pudgie does is hilarious, from dapping up 10s and keeping DDG’s brother Dub up with his snoring to everything he did with Dream Doll. Pudgie’s next, watch.
SuburbBaby winning Streamer University MVP
From bringing an application for Kai Cenat to apply for Streamer University to causing all sorts of ruckus during this year’s Streamer U, SuburbBaby made himself known. Most weren’t up on Suburb until the application streams, but he became a name by the end of Streamer University 2026. Well deserved.
Bilzo hits 100K followers
Young Bilzo was one of the streamers to watch this year; he’s quick-witted, down to dress up, and one of the younger streamers in the game right now. He roomed with Stableronaldo, who was not only one of Bilzo’s favorite streamers, but ultimately helped Bilzo hit 100K followers on Twitch during the first night of Streamer University. One of those dope success stories; a real example of what Streamer University is all about.
Everyone getting hype for Madi2Hotty’s “Gelato” freestyle
Madi being at Streamer University was clip central, and his “Gelato” freestyle had already been getting love, so it wasn’t a shock when the crowd at Streamer University got up for this one. (Yes, that’s T-Pain and Lizzo vibing in the front row.) Madi got it, trust me. His reference game is on point, and “Gelato” shows that here more than just a Rolodex of every clip and meme in existence.
DDG’s Dorm Watch streams
Always one to put a genius spin on the proceedings, DDG spent the first two days of Streamer University on “Dorm Watch,” watching students live on Twitch and calling folks on stream to instigate different situations. They are long streams, but worth the watch for the mess DDG gets folks into.
YonnaJay overstimulating Duke Dennis
One of 2025’s standout Streamer University students, YonnaJay returned for 2026 and was still up to her usual shenanigans. One interaction in particular went viral, with Yonna throwing multiple topics at Duke Dennis, bombarding his senses with Yonnaisms. Eventually, he had to walk away, which was likely the best course of action.
Streamer University PD really was a GTA Lobby
Fanum and company running the Streamer University Police Department made sense; streamers usually breed chaos, with the 2026 class engaging in water-gun battles, hot-sauce wars, and other (TOS-friendly) destructive activities. You needed a security force like the SUPD, who were unafraid to turn up the bass before hopping out of the whip and chasing down a perp. Some of the best moments came from SUPD enforcing the law.
ClarenceNyc won Streamer University Basketball Championship MVP
One of the most entertaining Streamer University days was the Fashion Show/Basketball Game day, which allowed students to showcase their skills. ClarenceNyc, a known hooper, wasn’t messing around in this game, dropping 30 on his way to earning the MVP Award.
Kai Cenat expelling the entire Streamer University using a helicopter
One of the biggest rules at Streamer University 2026 was the 11 PM curfew, which mad students and alumni would break. One of the biggest curfew breaks was the massive off-campus party that was held at a club. Kai was so frustrated that he hopped in the chopper, hovered over the club, and demanded students hop in the waiting buses to ride back to Streamer University. Epic.
ChrisGoneCrazy proposes to RealNiaLove
During the Streamer University Awards ceremony, after winning the award for Best In Room Content, popular couple streamer ChrisGoneCrazy got down on one knee and proposed to Nia Love, with the crowd going wild. Quite possibly the best way to celebrate your coupledom at Streamer University.
Learn Something!
High-key, one of the best things that happens with Streamer University is that, because everyone is streaming all of the time, you can catch gems for free just by watching the streams and waiting for the actual classes. How often can you see Ludwig or Agent00 give you the keys to success? Relax and take notes; before you know it, it will be time to head to Europe for Streamer University 2027!