For the second year, Kai Cenat’s Streamer University aimed to put the future of streaming on full display while bringing in some of the game’s heaviest hitters to provide insight and education to help them advance in their careers. And just like in 2025, the streamers learned a lot…and caused all kinds of chaos while doing it. From Kai, Fanum and the entire AMP crew showing up to the best streamers in the game like Cinna, YonnaJay, and DDG returning as alumni to both educate the 2026 class while engaging in all kinds of shenanigans.

It was a success on both fronts.

What’s been dope about the 2026 edition of Streamer University is that, because the clip game has increased, viewers were treated to a cavalcade of clip from across the streaming spectrum. A lot of it was messy, including the situation with PlaqueBoyMax, which clouded an otherwise exciting Streamer University. For those of you who “don’t watch streams” or are just wondering what the best of the excess of clips was, these are the best moments from Streamer University 2026.