Everything You Missed From the New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer

This week, Marvel dropped the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. It reveals Doctor Doom (Robert Downey, Jr.) in his full glory for the first time, taking on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in an epic duel. It establishes a multiverse-threatening threat—so powerful that humanity will need a miracle to emerge victorious when Doomsday hits theaters on December 18. And the Internet's reaction to the trailer has been positive—though perhaps not as enthused as Disney hoped for.

The best thing about this movie's leadup is that fans are comparing it to Avengers: Infinity War (2018). And ironically, that is also the worst thing about it. It's impressive, but there's an underlying sense of “been there, done that” to the whole affair. The universe is at stake, again. Our heroes must set aside their enmities to take down an existential threat, again. Marvel hopes that audiences will see Doom as a bigger, badder villain than Thanos. But with this little narrative buildup, that's a tall order to fill.

But there is a lot of cool-looking stuff in this trailer—some interesting fight sequences, some incredible set design, and a trove of exciting, nostalgic cameos. We'll have to wait until December 18, when the movie launches, to see if the narrative can manage and juggle it all. Here are 17 Easter eggs and trivia facts that we noticed in the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer.