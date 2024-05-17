50 Cent Responds to 2016 Surveillance Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie at Hotel: ‘God Help Us All’

CNN released the video Friday afternoon, showing the tense situation between the mogul and his ex inside the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. In the video, Cassie appeared to be walking down a hallway with a few of her belongings while Diddy ran after her in nothing but a towel wrapped around his waist.

Diddy caught up to her by the elevators and appeared to forcibly grab Cassie by the head, throwing her to the ground while kicking her in the back. He then proceeded to pick up her bags and kick her again before walking back to his hotel room, dragging her with him. Diddy returned to the hallway and appeared to shove Cassie into a corner while throwing an object in her direction.

In a statement, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, said the footage was confirmation of Diddy's "disturbing and predatory behavior." The incident also falls in line with allegations included in Cassie's explosive 2023 lawsuit in which she alleged Diddy "became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye" in a hotel back in March 2016.

50 has been on a rampage against Diddy by consistently trolling him amid his ongoing sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations. He recently clowned Diddy's son for releasing a diss track titled "Pick A Side," where he came at 50, and alleged law enforcement checked the wrong house during the raids on Diddy's LA and Miami homes.

"I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record," 50 Cent sarcastically wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm afraid for my life, please don't hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy's kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL."

Earlier this month, 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against his ex Daphne Joy for defamation over accusations of rape and physical abuse. The rapper's lawyers filed the suit against Joy for an Instagram post she shared in March in which she made several accusations against the rapper.