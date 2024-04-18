50 Cent Launches G-Unit Studios in Louisiana: ‘I’m Ready to Work’

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport," Fifty stated to Billboard. "From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told. Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity."

The Grammy Award winner could have some competition with media entrepreneur Tyler Perry, whose 330-acre studios are in Atlanta, but Fifty's talents in entertainment are singular, and the Bayou State seems ready to welcome him with open arms.

"We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” Mayor Arceneaux said in a statement, per KSLA News 12. “This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish."

A press conference for the formal launch of G-Unit Studios will be held on Thursday April 18 at 4 p.m. CT at Government Plaza in Shreveport.