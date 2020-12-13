It's been a long fight. The music industry has been upended, and our lives along with it. But in the most challenging of years, some voices still managed to stand out, either lifting us out of the darkness or resonating with us during a time of unrest. Good music really hit different in 2020. And in Canada, there was plenty of it, from superstars like Drake and The Weeknd to upstarts like Backxwash and Chiiild. Years from now, these songs might trigger memories of how life was we first heard them: lonely, uncertain, surreal. But for the moment, this is the music that's getting us through it. These are Complex Canada's picks for the 20 best Canadian albums of 2020.