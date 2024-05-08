Those jokes about J. Cole kicking it at the beach might be true after all.
As you might recall, Cole fired off “7 Minute Drill” last month in response to 36-year-old Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss on “Like That.” Shortly after, Cole expressed that he regretted the song and felt “lame” and “terrible” for it.
After bowing out of the feud, the 39-year-old rapper had fans reacting online, cracking jokes, and making memes about Cole minding his business and living peacefully as the rap war rages on between K.Dot and Drake, 37.
A fan named Lale claimed on TikTok that she randomly met Cole at the beach on Tuesday and has the photo to prove it.
Details about the chance encounter were few, but Lale shared that she casually went to the beach and spotted the rapper, where she ended up having a 30-minute conversation with him. He apparently told Lale he was working on his new album, as evidenced by the headphones and laptop he was pictured with.
She didn’t miss an opportunity to ask him about the ongoing feud between Drizzy and K.Dot, to which he reportedly said he “doesn’t like beef.”
Lela did not specify which beach she met Cole at.
While some fans are probably getting their laughs out about the way Cole is moving forward from the drama, some fans concur that protecting his peace was ultimately the right choice.