Those jokes about J. Cole kicking it at the beach might be true after all.

As you might recall, Cole fired off “7 Minute Drill” last month in response to 36-year-old Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss on “Like That.” Shortly after, Cole expressed that he regretted the song and felt “lame” and “terrible” for it.

After bowing out of the feud, the 39-year-old rapper had fans reacting online, cracking jokes, and making memes about Cole minding his business and living peacefully as the rap war rages on between K.Dot and Drake, 37.