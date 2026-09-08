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Sumiko Wilson

Joined June 2020 | 43 posts
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Latest Stories

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Sumiko Wilson1480 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Sumiko Wilson1491 days ago
Kehlani crouching in a wooded area.

On 'Blue Water Road,' Kehlani Reroutes

Kehlani chatted with Complex Canada about her new album 'Blue Water Road', working with Canadians Kid. Studio, and her love of 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Sumiko Wilson1600 days ago
Canadian R&B star Daniel Caesar posing in cap and red bandana

Daniel Caesar’s Next Chapter

Daniel Caesar shares his outlook on the creative process, his run-in with Frank Ocean, and everything he’s been listening to while recording his new project.

Sumiko Wilson1682 days ago
30 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2022

30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022

From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.

Sumiko Wilson1694 days ago
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The Best Canadian Songs of 2021, including Justin Bieber, Pressa, Smiley, and Amaal

The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021

From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Sumiko Wilson1737 days ago
Drake, Mustafa, Dijah SB, and Charlotte Cardin in an illustration

The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021

This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&amp;B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.

Sumiko Wilson1746 days ago
Grandtheft posing in an orange beanie and white shades for his new EP Wild Ways.

Premiere: Grandtheft Pulls Off an Infectious Debut With 'Wild Ways'

Toronto-based producer Grand Theft debuts his fresh, addictive EP 'Wild Ways' which includes features with Jazz Cartier, Jayd Ink, Lowell and The Halluci Nation

Sumiko Wilson1778 days ago
Director X poses in a white shirt and x-shaped tie

Don’t Tell Director X to Stop Being Political

Director X's New Monuments his most on-the-nose social commentary yet. He talks about the production's significance today, R. Kelly, and the Ryerson statue.

Sumiko Wilson1799 days ago
Drake, Belly, The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, Tommy Genesis, and Hunnah

Best New Canadian Songs: Drake, TwoTiime, Belly, and More

Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.

Sumiko Wilson1814 days ago
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Montreal rapper Myles Lloyd

Meet Myles Lloyd, the Quebec R&B Singer Riding His Own Wave

The Lavalle-based vocalist is one of the most exciting emerging acts outside of Toronto, blurring the lines between radio-friendly pop and moody R&amp;B.

Sumiko Wilson1884 days ago
emanuel

Emanuel, the R&B Evangelist

The Motown-signed artist from London, Ontario talks to us about his debut album 'Alt Therapy,' his healing in the past year, and the direction of modern R&amp;B.

Sumiko Wilson1914 days ago
Ruth B

Ruth B. Isn’t in a Rush

The Alberta songstress chats with Complex about the inspiration and anxieties behind her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Moments In Between.

Sumiko Wilson1925 days ago
Laurieann Gibson

Laurieann Gibson on Working With DMX, TikTok's Impact on Dance, and Her Story

The iconic Canadian choreographer and creative director reflects on her new book, social media's impact on artist development, and her decades-long career.

Sumiko Wilson1926 days ago
The Best Canadian Songs of May 2021

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: May 2021

With fiery new tracks from Shad to KILLY to Young Clancy, these Canadian songs were the perfect soundtrack for the increasingly warm weather this month.

Sumiko Wilson1936 days ago
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Best Canadian Songs of April 2021

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: April 2021

From DijahSB to Nate Husser to Majid Jordan, these were the tracks to helped us pull through Canada's never-ending pandemic lockdown this month.

Sumiko Wilson1967 days ago
Toronto rapper Dijah SB

The Tao of DijahSB

Just before dropping Head Above the Waters, DijahSB chatted with Complex Canada about their new deal, the value in signing, and the concept behind the project.

Sumiko Wilson1973 days ago
Toronto rapper Charmaine drops debut EP Hood Avant-Garde

Charmaine on Her SoundCloud Collab With Rico Nasty and Bold New EP

The Toronto rapper talks being the only Canadian selected for SoundCloud’s ‘First on SoundCloud’ Accelerator Program and her debut EP Hood Avant-Garde.

Sumiko Wilson1994 days ago

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