Sumiko Wilson
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20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
On 'Blue Water Road,' Kehlani Reroutes
Kehlani chatted with Complex Canada about her new album 'Blue Water Road', working with Canadians Kid. Studio, and her love of 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Daniel Caesar’s Next Chapter
Daniel Caesar shares his outlook on the creative process, his run-in with Frank Ocean, and everything he’s been listening to while recording his new project.
30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.
The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021
This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.
Premiere: Grandtheft Pulls Off an Infectious Debut With 'Wild Ways'
Toronto-based producer Grand Theft debuts his fresh, addictive EP 'Wild Ways' which includes features with Jazz Cartier, Jayd Ink, Lowell and The Halluci Nation
Don’t Tell Director X to Stop Being Political
Director X's New Monuments his most on-the-nose social commentary yet. He talks about the production's significance today, R. Kelly, and the Ryerson statue.
Best New Canadian Songs: Drake, TwoTiime, Belly, and More
Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.
Meet Myles Lloyd, the Quebec R&B Singer Riding His Own Wave
The Lavalle-based vocalist is one of the most exciting emerging acts outside of Toronto, blurring the lines between radio-friendly pop and moody R&B.
Emanuel, the R&B Evangelist
The Motown-signed artist from London, Ontario talks to us about his debut album 'Alt Therapy,' his healing in the past year, and the direction of modern R&B.
Ruth B. Isn’t in a Rush
The Alberta songstress chats with Complex about the inspiration and anxieties behind her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Moments In Between.
Laurieann Gibson on Working With DMX, TikTok's Impact on Dance, and Her Story
The iconic Canadian choreographer and creative director reflects on her new book, social media's impact on artist development, and her decades-long career.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: May 2021
With fiery new tracks from Shad to KILLY to Young Clancy, these Canadian songs were the perfect soundtrack for the increasingly warm weather this month.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: April 2021
From DijahSB to Nate Husser to Majid Jordan, these were the tracks to helped us pull through Canada's never-ending pandemic lockdown this month.
The Tao of DijahSB
Just before dropping Head Above the Waters, DijahSB chatted with Complex Canada about their new deal, the value in signing, and the concept behind the project.
Charmaine on Her SoundCloud Collab With Rico Nasty and Bold New EP
The Toronto rapper talks being the only Canadian selected for SoundCloud’s ‘First on SoundCloud’ Accelerator Program and her debut EP Hood Avant-Garde.