The Weeknd has broken his silence.

On Tuesday night, the XO singer took to Twitter to address his shocking Grammy Awards shutout. The Weeknd made an accusation of corruption, and then called on the Recording Academy to be more transparent in their process, suggesting there were unknown factors that led to his After Hours snub.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The fact that After Hours—a chart-topping, critically acclaimed project—failed to secure a single nomination left many fans confused and frustrated. However, the Recording Academy's interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. insisted there was no hidden agenda, and said the votes for After Hours simply weren't there.

"For The Weeknd, in every year you only have a certain amount of people you can nominate for each category," he told Variety following the nomination announcements. "... There, there's no 'let's snub this person' or that person. It's about. 'Let’s try and find excellence.' Also, you have to remember that committee can't vote on something that's not there."

According to TMZ, The Weeknd's snub may have been connected to his forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance. Sources tell the outlet The Weeknd was in talks to perform at the 2021 Grammys, but the negotiations became "testy" after the Recording Academy pressured the singer to chose between the halftime performance or a Grammys performance. Insiders claim the parties eventually came to an agreement, but the talks became so tense that the Academy brass was left "pissed off," which might've cost the XO artist the Grammy nods.

Though it's unclear why the Academy would allegedly issue the ultimatum, there's suspicion that it was all due to exclusivity. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31 on CBS, and the Super Bowl LV will air on the same network in the following week.