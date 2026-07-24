Tobi

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TOBi Takes On Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' Instrumental Challenge, Hops On "Evil Ways"

Toronto rapper TOBi hops on Drake’s ‘Evil Ways’ single from his 'For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition.'

Kyle Parkinson969 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: TOBi, AR Paisley, Chxrry22

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: TOBi, Rowjay, Naduh

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1121 days ago
Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1230 days ago
juno awards 2023 hip hop 2023 performance
Music

Watch: The 2023 Juno Awards Pay Homage to Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

Just before announcing the Juno Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year, rappers Haviah Mighty and Kardinal Offishall took the stage to pay homage to hip-hop's 50th

Louis Pavlakos1230 days ago
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central cee at rolling loud
Music

Osheaga Announces Full 2023 Lineup with Central Cee, Lil Yachty, Rema

Osheaga has announced its full lineup for its 2023 edition featuring Central Cee, Lil Yachty, and Rema. Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are headlining

Louis Pavlakos1233 days ago
The Weeknd at avatar premiere
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2023 Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The Juno Awards unveiled the full list of nominations today and leading the count is The Weeknd who tallied six nods in just as many categories.

Louis Pavlakos1271 days ago
Nav performing at Coachella
Music

Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards

According to CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, the Juno Awards nominees for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year have been announced.

Louis Pavlakos1272 days ago
Single cover for She Loves Me by Tobi
Music

Toronto Rapper Tobi Releases New Single "She Loves Me"

Tobi’s new album is on the horizon. Along with the release of his latest single “She Loves Me,” the Toronto-based rapper also announced the album's title Panic.

Louis Pavlakos1367 days ago
Tobi's New Single Flowers
Music

Toronto Rapper Tobi Releases Single "Flowers" From Forthcoming Album

After securing a win in the 2021 Juno Awards for “Best Rap Recording of the Year," Tobi has now released the lead single to his follow-up album, “Flowers.”

Louis Pavlakos1388 days ago
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Canadian rapper TOBi returns with Before The Panic
Music

Tobi Gets a Lot Off His Chest on "Before We Panic"

Canadian rapper and singer Tobi gets a lot off his chest on new single "Before We Panic," a collaborative effort with Nashville artist and producer Mikky Ekko.

Erik Leijon1417 days ago
Harrison and Tobi
Music

Premiere: Harrison and TOBi Venture "Outta This World" on New Single

Toronto’s musical polymath and producer, Harrison, taps fellow local artist TOBi premiere collaborative track “Outta This World," premiering on Complex Canada.

Elisa Ammaturo1599 days ago
Tobi in black and white
Music

Premiere: TOBi and Brasstracks Link Up On Jazzy "Good Luck For Real"

TOBi and Brasstracks are linking up for a new song before heading out on a joint tour across the U.S. that kicks off September 30 in Chicago.

Natalie Harmsen1768 days ago
ellery on a bed
Music

TOBi Duets With Ellery Bonham On Melancholy Track "Summertime"

Toronto’s TOBi has teamed up with Nashville’s Ellery to give us "Summertime," a melancholic track to say goodbye to sunshine-filled days as fall arrives.

Natalie Harmsen1773 days ago

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