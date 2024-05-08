Coi Leray Says She’s the ‘Female Uzi’: ‘I’m Top Influential, Top Versatile, Top Greatest, Flyest’

“I’m the female Uzi of the rapper girl because I feel like I'm top influential, top versatile, top greatest, flyest, and yeah I kind of figured it out,” said the Grammy nominee. “I can't figure me out and I think that I like it better that way.”

“We're taking over, you heard what I said? Pop star, rapper bitch, wet it up, bring that Fetty Wap, n***a,” she added.

Last month, Leray discussed her departure from Republic Records, whom she was signed to since 2019 and released viral hits like “Players” and “Twinnem” during her tenure there. She recently signed to Island Records, a move that she says motivated by her former label’s home lack of support for her Blue Moon EP.

“When I dropped Blue Moon, Republic, they wanted pop shit. They wanted some Taylor Swift [or] Ariana Grande shit, which I can do,” Leray said on Instagram Live. “But I still like to work at my own pace and on my own time, and I’m still developing and learning my own sound and shit.”

“The Blue Moon shit, they ain’t like [it]. I wouldn’t say that they didn’t like it, but it was something that they didn’t wanna put no money into,” Coi continued. "So when I gotta come out my pocket and put my own money into my own music, you gotta make real-life decisions...Not everyone supports every single Coi in the pond, if that makes sense. My versatility— sometimes I’m rapping, singing, baby voice, deep voice, and different boats, different floats. Not everybody likes certain things so I get it.”

The Uzi comparison kind of makes sense when you consider Coi debuted new music during her 2024 Coachella set including “Not In The Store,” which samples Uzi’s unreleased song of the same name.

Uzi also took the Coachella stage this year which saw them voguing and sporting a rare Himalaya Birkin bag valued at around $200,000 on stage.