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Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.

Christopher Turner8 days ago
Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters
Music

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters

Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal collective Céleste will be honoured alongside this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in Toronto this fall.

Christopher Turner10 days ago
(L-R) Drake and Christiano Ronaldo.
Music

Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The Portuguese soccer player thanked Drake for hosting him and the rest of the team in "his" country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027
Music

Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027

After much speculation, Canada has officially joined the Eurovision Song Contest and will make its long-awaited debut in Bulgaria next year following CBC/Radio-Canada's admission as a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.

Christopher Turner17 days ago
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Drake laughing
Music

Drake Wins $1 Million After Betting on Canada to Beat South Africa in World Cup

Drizzy’s $770,000 Stake wager on Canada to advance in the World Cup paid off.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design
Sports

Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, Tequila Don Julio unveils a limited-edition gold bottle inspired by the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy—designed for soccer fans ready to celebrate every unforgettable moment of the tournament.

Christopher Turner23 days ago
Canada Makes History With Its First-Ever FIFA World Cup Victory
Sports

Canada Makes History With Its First-Ever FIFA World Cup Victory

Jonathan David scored a hat trick as Canada crushed Qatar 6-0, earning the men’s national team its first-ever win at the FIFA World Cup.

Christopher Turner29 days ago
Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026
Music

Jessie Reyez Celebrates Album Release and Birthday With Drake at CN Tower

The singer released her fourth LP and performed at the FIFA World Cup before celebrating with Drizzy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
Thomas Partey.
Sports

Ghana's Thomas Partey Denied Entry Into Canada for World Cup Due to Rape Charges

The Former Arsenal midfielder will miss the team's opening game due to multiple rape allegations which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
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Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto
Life

Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto

Saner, a globally recognized muralist has created two vibrant new public artworks in Toronto’s west end that were inspired by alebrijes, mariachi culture, and the spirit of CDMX.

Christopher Turner47 days ago
Toronto’s Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To ‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’ Champion
Pop Culture

Toronto's Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' Champion

Fresh off winning Fear Factor: House of Fear, the 20-year-old emergency dispatcher talks Johnny Knoxville, electric shock challenges, reality TV strategy, and what really goes on inside the show.

Christopher Turner54 days ago
Dara wins the 70th Eurovision Song Contest for Bulgaria, at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria
Music

Could Canada Compete In Eurovision In 2027?

Could Canada join Eurovision in 2027? New comments from Eurovision organizers and growing federal interest have reignited speculation about a Canadian entry.

Christopher Turner62 days ago
Drake in light blue attire on stage at a concert, pointing to the audience with a microphone in hand.
Music

Drake Lights Up Toronto Ahead of 'Iceman' Album Release

Drake is going full spectacle for his long-teased new album 'Iceman,' out soon.

Trace William Cowen64 days ago
Lilly Singh To Receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Equity in Entertainment Award
Pop Culture

Lilly Singh To Receive Equity in Entertainment Award in Toronto

The Canadian actress and producer will pick up the award at the third annual Women in Entertainment Canada summit on May 28.

Christopher Turner67 days ago
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