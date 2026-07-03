Featured
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy
From NBA champions and Hall of Famers to MVPs and modern superstars, these Canadian basketball players helped transform Canada from a hockey nation into one of basketball’s fastest-rising powers.Mr. Wavvy
Music
Drake and Lykke Li's Proven Chemistry, From 'So Far Gone' to 'Iceman' Chart-Topper "Janice STFU"
What we really need is a full-length Drake and Lykke Li project.Trace William Cowen
In an east end Toronto gym on a Sunday morning, there are All-Star Saturday night dunks going down.Katie Heindl