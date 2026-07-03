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Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.

Erik Leijon1130 days ago
chiiild better luck in the next life
Music

Chiiild Embraces the Weirdness of 2000s Production on 'Better Luck In the Next Life'

On 'Better Luck In the Next Life', Chiiild flipped the script and tried making the album he would have wanted to listen to on his school commute in the 2000s.

Louis Pavlakos1230 days ago
chiiild Better Luck in the Next Life
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Chiiild, Skip Waiters, Dom Vallie, Chung

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1233 days ago
OVO singer Roy Woods press photo
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Nav, Roy Woods, Chiiild, Boogey the Beat

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1254 days ago
Toronto artist River Tiber
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Skiifall, River Tiber, Zeina

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1317 days ago
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Album artwork for DRAM what had happened was
Music

DRAM Shares New Album 'What Had Happened Was...' f/ BJ the Chicago Kid

DRAM has dropped off his latest album 'What Had Happened Was...' featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and arriving courtesy of his new indie label WAVER Records.

tara mahadevan1347 days ago
Cover art for Lucky Daye new album
Music

Listen to Lucky Daye's New Album 'Candydrip' f/ Lil Durk, Smino, and Chiiild

Lucky Daye has shared his new album 'Candydrip,' with features from Lil Durk, Smino, and Chiiild. The project follows the singer's 2019 album 'Painted.'

tara mahadevan1591 days ago
backxwash
Music

POP Montreal Unveils 2021 Lineup f/ Backxwash, Chiiild, Cadence Weapon

POP Montreal will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival with a mix of in-person and virtual events, running from September 22 to 26.

Alex Nino Gheciu1796 days ago
Chiiild Album
Music

Stream Chiiild's Debut Album 'Hope for Sale'

Chiiild has dropped his debut studio album, 'Hope for Sale.' In tandem with the release, Chiiild has announced the Apocalyptic Optimistic Tour.

Brad Callas1821 days ago
Best Canadian Songs of April 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: April 2021

From DijahSB to Nate Husser to Majid Jordan, these were the tracks to helped us pull through Canada's never-ending pandemic lockdown this month.

Sumiko Wilson1906 days ago
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Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: March 2021

This month’s roundup of Canadian releases is all about the fresh sounds bringing us into a new season. Here are the best homegrown bangers of March.

Sumiko Wilson1935 days ago
25 canadian artists to watch out for mustafa smiley charmaine emanuel curtis waters backxwash
Music

25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021

From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.

Alex Nino Gheciu2006 days ago
best canadian albums 2020 the weeknd dvsn jessie reyez tobi grimes backxwash
Music

The Best Canadian Albums of 2020

From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.

Alex Nino Gheciu2043 days ago
chiiild montreal
Music

Chiiild Is Montreal's Most Soulful Secret

Chiiild, aka Yoni Ayal, tells us about his journey, from Montreal to L.A. to dropping one of the year's best Canadian EPs, 'Synthetic Soul.'

Erik Leijon2257 days ago

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