JJ Bottineau
Latest Stories
Lights, Camera, Action: How R.I.S.E. Is Investing in the Youth
As Ontario’s first Poet Laureate and founder of R.I.S.E., Randell Adjei witnessed the power of self-expression first-hand for over 10 years.
The Highs and the Lows of the First Rolling Loud Toronto
This past weekend, Rolling Loud touched down in Toronto for the first time ever and it was a star-studded affair, where the highs outweighed the lows.
Jahmal Padmore Speaks His Universal Truth on Debut Album ‘Esparonto’
After years flowing through many different projects, Jahmal Padmore has released his solo debut 'Esparonto,' ten tracks about self-forgiveness and discovery.
'I’m Not Canada’s Sweetheart': BC's Prado Is Going as Hard as She Can
At only 22 years old, Afro-Indigenous musician Prado’s talent belies her age with a string of energetic singles leading up to her debut EP, 'Prado Monroe.'
Justin Nozuka Talks Love Lost, Gained, and to Come on New EP ‘then, now & again’
In a time where we all could use some more love in our lives, Nozuka reminds us what goes around comes around on his latest EP, then, now & again.
25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.
The Best Canadian Albums of 2020
From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: November 2020
Aside from one of the country's greatest artists being snubbed by the Grammys, it was a big month for Canadian music.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: October 2020
From The Weeknd to MorMor to Charmaine, here were this month's highlights from Canadian artists.
Premiere: Justin Nozuka and Mahalia Connect on “No One But You”
We premiere the new track between the JUNO-nominated artist and rising UK star.
"Life Is Not the Same": Daniela Andrade Conquers Isolation on Her New EP
The Honduran-Canadian singer-songwriter says she battled feelings of loneliness and detachment while writing 'Nothing Much Has Changed, I Don’t Feel The Same.'
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: September 2020
From Mustafa to Ruth B. to k-os, these were the finest Canadian bangers of September.
Premiere: Daniela Andrade Dances Around “Puddles” in New Video
The singer debuts her new single on Complex today.
This Weekly Panel Is Tackling Anti-Black Racism in Canada's Music Industry
"We want to actually ignite change from this," says 'Breaking Down Racial Barriers' co-founder David "Click" Cox.
The 20 Best Canadian Albums of 2020 (So Far)
These are the top albums of the year, up to now, from the Great White North.
20 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2020
Up-and-coming artists to watch out for this year, from Jessie Reyez to Pressa to Manila Grey.