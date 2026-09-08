JJ Bottineau Portrait

JJ Bottineau

Joined January 2020 | 16 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Toronto poet Randell Adjei for Rise

Lights, Camera, Action: How R.I.S.E. Is Investing in the Youth

As Ontario’s first Poet Laureate and founder of R.I.S.E., Randell Adjei witnessed the power of self-expression first-hand for over 10 years.

JJ Bottineau1312 days ago
Headliner Wizkid performing at Rolling Loud Toronto 2022.

The Highs and the Lows of the First Rolling Loud Toronto

This past weekend, Rolling Loud touched down in Toronto for the first time ever and it was a star-studded affair, where the highs outweighed the lows.

JJ Bottineau1466 days ago
Jahmal Padmore with his hands folded in front of his face, looking into the camera.

Jahmal Padmore Speaks His Universal Truth on Debut Album ‘Esparonto’

After years flowing through many different projects, Jahmal Padmore has released his solo debut 'Esparonto,' ten tracks about self-forgiveness and discovery.

JJ Bottineau1571 days ago
Prado leaning on a car getting washed

'I’m Not Canada’s Sweetheart': BC's Prado Is Going as Hard as She Can

At only 22 years old, Afro-Indigenous musician Prado’s talent belies her age with a string of energetic singles leading up to her debut EP, 'Prado Monroe.'

JJ Bottineau1918 days ago
Justin Nozuka talks new EP

Justin Nozuka Talks Love Lost, Gained, and to Come on New EP ‘then, now & again’

In a time where we all could use some more love in our lives, Nozuka reminds us what goes around comes around on his latest EP, then, now & again.

JJ Bottineau1988 days ago
Advertisement
25 canadian artists to watch out for mustafa smiley charmaine emanuel curtis waters backxwash

25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021

From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.

JJ Bottineau2067 days ago
best canadian albums 2020 the weeknd dvsn jessie reyez tobi grimes backxwash

The Best Canadian Albums of 2020

From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.

JJ Bottineau2104 days ago
best canadian songs of the month justin bieber shawn mendes savanna re haviah mighty jimmy prime

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: November 2020

Aside from one of the country's greatest artists being snubbed by the Grammys, it was a big month for Canadian music.

JJ Bottineau2120 days ago
the weeknd charmaine bieber jneat jazz cartier

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: October 2020

From The Weeknd to MorMor to Charmaine, here were this month's highlights from Canadian artists.

JJ Bottineau2148 days ago
justin nozuka

Premiere: Justin Nozuka and Mahalia Connect on “No One But You”

We premiere the new track between the JUNO-nominated artist and rising UK star.

JJ Bottineau2163 days ago
Advertisement
daniela andrade nothing much has changed i dont feel the same

"Life Is Not the Same": Daniela Andrade Conquers Isolation on Her New EP

The Honduran-Canadian singer-songwriter says she battled feelings of loneliness and detachment while writing 'Nothing Much Has Changed, I Don’t Feel The Same.'

JJ Bottineau2177 days ago
best canadian songs of the month

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: September 2020

From Mustafa to Ruth B. to k-os, these were the finest Canadian bangers of September.

JJ Bottineau2179 days ago
daniela andrade

Premiere: Daniela Andrade Dances Around “Puddles” in New Video

The singer debuts her new single on Complex today.

JJ Bottineau2208 days ago
breaking down racial barriers

This Weekly Panel Is Tackling Anti-Black Racism in Canada's Music Industry

"We want to actually ignite change from this," says 'Breaking Down Racial Barriers' co-founder David "Click" Cox.

JJ Bottineau2221 days ago
best canadian albums

The 20 Best Canadian Albums of 2020 (So Far)

These are the top albums of the year, up to now, from the Great White North.

JJ Bottineau2246 days ago
Advertisement
20 cdn artists

20 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2020

Up-and-coming artists to watch out for this year, from Jessie Reyez to Pressa to Manila Grey.

JJ Bottineau2427 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App