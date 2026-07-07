Featured
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
The rising rapper and OVO affiliate opens up about his forthcoming project and how he hopes to inspire younger kids to avoid gang violence.Alex Nino Gheciu
It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.Calum Marsh
From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.Alex Nino Gheciu