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Music

Preme Drops New Album 'Penthouse' Feat. Baka Not Nice, Swavy

The Toronto artist also dropped a visual for the single "Gangsta Gangsta."

Erik Leijon927 days ago
Sage Harris in dark black sunglasses
Music

Sage Harris Links With Preme and Kap G for "Tell Somebody"

Toronto's Sage Harris is back, and this time he’s teaming up with Kap G and Toronto’s Preme for the smooth and sensual new track “Tell Somebody.”

Natalie Harmsen1638 days ago
Preme and PARTYNEXTDOOR in the studio
Music

Premiere: Preme and PARTYNEXTDOOR Team Up On "Make a Mall"

After dropping his track “Hopscotch” last week with Swae Lee, Preme is back again with a new song, this time with fellow Canadian PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Natalie Harmsen1680 days ago
Preme sitting at a bar looking at the camera
Music

Premiere: Preme and Swae Lee Link Up for Bouncy New Track "Hopscotch"

The Toronto artist releases his latest track and he's teamed up with rapper Swae Lee for an opulent anthem about money, fast cars, yachts and limos.

Natalie Harmsen1687 days ago
preme
Music

Premiere: Preme Returns With New Video "Lost Hope"

The Toronto rapper and Drake affiliate takes on police brutality in his latest single, while also announcing new partnerships with Sony/ATV and Columbia.

Alex Nino Gheciu1883 days ago
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kofi
Music

Volleyball Star Turned Rapper Kofi Drops Summer Jam "Babygirl"

The UCLA Bruins player, who's been gaining attention from the likes of Drake for his music, premieres the latest single off his debut EP on Complex.

kelsey-adams2198 days ago
Tyla Yaweh Drops New Track "Goals" Featuring Preme.
Music

Tyla Yaweh Links Up With Preme for "Goals"

The song was produced by Hugo Black.

Abel Shifferaw2885 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Previews New Collaboration With Atlanta Rapper Lil Baby

Drake offered a preview of the new song while in Atlanta for Preme's album release party.

Joe Price3000 days ago
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preme
Music

Premiere: Preme Drops New "Coastline" Video

'Light of Day' is out now.

Trace William Cowen3003 days ago
drake
Music

Preme on Drake's New Album: 'Y'all Should Never Have Pissed Champagne Off'

According to Preme, 'Scorpion' is going to be fire.

Trace William Cowen3007 days ago
weezy
Music

Lil Wayne Ponders Becoming the 'New Orleans Drake' in New Preme Collab "Hot Boy"

Weezy is the perfect fit for the latest Preme single.

Trace William Cowen3039 days ago
"Cant Hang" cover
Music

Preme and Partynextdoor Turn Up With Drake, Metro Boomin, and More in "Can't Hang" Video

Preme's back with a new name and a new banger.

Khal3200 days ago

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