Questlove Criticizes Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle: 'Hip-Hop Is Truly Dead'

The battle between Drake and Kendrick crossed over into dark territory after both men made disparaging remarks and accusations about each other. Kendrick accused Drake of being a pedophile, while the latter claimed his rival abused his wife.

On Tuesday, a security guard outside of Drake's Toronto mansion was shot, though no motive for the shooting was announced.

Charlamagne Tha God echoed Questlove during an episode of The Breakfast Club earlier this week.

"I don't like seeing these brothers Me Too-ing each other over a rap feud," he said. "To me, that's corny. If you're going to call somebody a pedophile, if you're going to call someone a woman beater, you got to have some real proof."