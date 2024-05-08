Questlove Criticizes Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle: 'Hip-Hop Is Truly Dead'

Quest claimed this beef was never about who was more skilled.

May 08, 2024
Questlove in a patterned jacket with sunglasses, Drake wearing a heart-part hair design and chain, and Kendrick Lamar in a black leather jacket
Questlove isn't feeling the explosive rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

"Nobody Won The War," Quest wrote on Instagram recently. "This wasn't about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary --- women & children (& actual facts) be damned. Same audience wanting blood will soon put up 'rip' posts like they weren't part of the problem. Hip Hop Is Truly Dead."

"Here We Are Now...Entertain us?" Quest wrote in the post's caption.

Screen with text expressing views on hip hop&#x27;s impact, alongside a social media interface showing likes and comments

The battle between Drake and Kendrick crossed over into dark territory after both men made disparaging remarks and accusations about each other. Kendrick accused Drake of being a pedophile, while the latter claimed his rival abused his wife.

On Tuesday, a security guard outside of Drake's Toronto mansion was shot, though no motive for the shooting was announced.

Charlamagne Tha God echoed Questlove during an episode of The Breakfast Club earlier this week.

"I don't like seeing these brothers Me Too-ing each other over a rap feud," he said. "To me, that's corny. If you're going to call somebody a pedophile, if you're going to call someone a woman beater, you got to have some real proof." 

