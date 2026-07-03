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Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Solange performing on stage. Cardi B wears a sequined sports jersey, Meek Mill in casual wear, and Solange in a chic ensemble
Music

Cardi B, Meek Mill, Solange, and More Speak Out After Body Cam Footage Shows Police Murder Sonya Massey

Dvsn, Nick Young, and President Joe Biden were among the voices criticizing the actions of former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson.

Alex Ocho725 days ago
Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1223 days ago
Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Music

Roots Picnic Announces 2023 Lineup f/ Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and More

The 2023 edition of Roots Picnic will feature Lil Uzi Vert, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, Diddy, and many more performing in Philadelphia.

Abel Shifferaw1244 days ago
The Weeknd at avatar premiere
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2023 Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The Juno Awards unveiled the full list of nominations today and leading the count is The Weeknd who tallied six nods in just as many categories.

Louis Pavlakos1264 days ago
Another Life Naomi Sharon
Music

Drake Announces New OVO Sound Signing Naomi Sharon: "I Been Waiting For This Day"

Singer Naomi Sharon signed with OVO Sound this week, making her the first woman to join Drake's label’s. She also dropped two new songs co-produced by 40.

Louis Pavlakos1276 days ago
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dvsn Live Holiday Performance
Music

Dvsn Covers "Amazing Grace" and "Let It Snow" For Amazon Music Christmas Performance

Though Dvsn just released a brand new album with Working On My Camera, the R&amp;B duo remains in the spirit of giving, performing covers of Christmas songs.

Louis Pavlakos1317 days ago
Canadian duo Dvsn world tour
Music

Dvsn Announce 2023 World Tour with 8 Canadian Dates

Canadian R&amp;B duo have announced a massive 2023 world tour, including stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Jacob Carey1349 days ago
Cover art for dvsn new album Working on My Karma
Music

Listen to Dvsn's New Album 'Working On My Karma' f/ Bleu and Jagged Edge

Dvsn have shared their fourth studio album, 'Working On My Karma,' which boasts contributions from Jermaine Dupri, Antoine Harris, and more.

tara mahadevan1360 days ago
A screenshot from DVSN's music video for "What's Up"
Music

Dvsn Team With Jagged Edge for New Song and Video "What's Up"

After the release of their self-proclaimed “honest anthem” titled “If I get Caught,” Dvsn have returned with the video for “What’s Up” featuring Jagged Edge.

Joe Price1388 days ago
OVO Sound duo Dvsn looking up at the sky
Music

Dvsn Say They Aren't Being Toxic. They're Just Being Honest.

The OVO Sound duo defend their new song "If I Get Caught," talk working with Jermaine Dupri on their next album, and open up about the prevalence of cheating.

Alex Nino Gheciu1438 days ago
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Jermaine Dupri performs onstage during The Big Homecoming Music and Culture Festival
Music

Jermaine Dupri Reacts to Criticism of Dvsn's Latest Track: 'You’re Musically Blind'

Dupri co-produced "If I Get Caught" alongside Bryan-Michael Cox and Dvsn's Nineteen85. The track is expected to land on the duo's next studio album.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
Best New Music This Week: Joey Badass, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion
Music

The Best New Music This Week: Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Badass, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Badass, Doechii, Flo Milli, DVSN, and many more.

Jessica Mckinney1457 days ago
Dvsn "If I Get Caught"
Music

Watch the Video for Dvsn's New Track "If I Get Caught"

The cut samples Jay-Z's 2002 record "Song Cry," produced by Just Blaze. Dvsn posted a text message in which Hov jokingly described the song as "toxic."

Joshua Espinoza1458 days ago
The Best Canadian Songs of 2021, including Justin Bieber, Pressa, Smiley, and Amaal
Music

The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021

From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Natalie Harmsen1675 days ago

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