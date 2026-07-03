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Here’s what the artists on OVO Sound currently have planned for 2023: Drake, Popcaan, Partynextdoor, Roy Woods, Dvsn, Majid Jordan, Naomi Sharon, Naomi SharonKarim Fall
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.Erik Leijon
This is a jam-packed week of releases and marks a lot of great returns. From Rihanna to Baby Keem and more, here's what we're listening to this week.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Smino, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Nas, DVSN, Jagged Edge, Quavo, Takeoff, and more.Jessica Mckinney